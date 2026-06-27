Gen Z at Work: How young talent is bringing innovation, agility, and digital-first thinking to organisations

By: Veena Bansal





India’s corporate landscape is witnessing a significant transformation in terms of operational efficiency and the integration of technology. As the adoption of AI structurally transforms various sectors, it has become important for organisations to foster a workforce which is proficient in the use of AI and allied digital technology.





The Gen Z segment (born between 1995 and 2010) is increasingly gaining importance due to its characteristic fluency in digital tools, AI and professional ambitions vested not only in compensatory growth but in continuous and impactful learning. The scale of this shift was also recently acknowledged in a report by Great Place to Work India, which states that 93% of the workforce at India’s GCC belongs to the segment of Gen Z.

A generation shaped by the digital revolution





The distinctive ability of Gen Z to contribute to modern organisations is best understood through the lens of the environment that shaped them. Gen Z is the first generation which has had prolonged exposure to digitally embedded environments and various developments in AI. This makes it inherently more skilled in tech and related digital operations. They are well versed with ways of working that use AI to make monotonous processes efficient, are fluent in automation, and have a natural comfort with the vast plethora of digital tools. The digital proficiency of Gen Z translates to increased cumulative operational efficiency for organisations, in addition to accelerated adoption of tech inspired innovations, thus making the culture of organisations more aligned with technology and driving the overall satisfaction of employees who are placing an ever increasing importance on growing in a work environment that is progressive, technology-forward, and conducive to continuous learning.



Redefining learning as a continuous pursuit





For Gen Z members of the workforce, learning is not confined to traditional corporate training or the limited fulfilment of assigned tasks. They anchor greater value in the pursuit of innovative, efficient ways of approaching work and in regular upskilling. This trend is further corroborated by the statistic which states that one in four Gen Z employees cite skill development as a primary reason for staying with an organisation. Employers who build genuine learning ecosystems around this expectation build more adaptive, future-ready organisations, while retaining the best talent.

Agility over tenure: A new blueprint for career growth





Career progression expectations is another aspect that looks substantially different for the Gen Z segment when compared with the workforce of their preceding generation.





Roles with limited and monotonous responsibilities do not appeal to the Gen Z workforce. They are more inclined towards roles which enable them to practice leadership in early stages of their career, thus equipping them with valuable experience and new avenues of perspective. These expectations when fulfilled by the organisations, bestow them with increased employee loyalty and satisfaction. Organisations that create structured early leadership pathways hence build more agile, responsive structures better equipped to navigate a fast-changing business environment.

Growth opportunities as a retention imperative





The gravitas of early growth opportunities is further anchored in conviction by the statistic by Unstop Talent Report 2026, Era of Human + AI: Decoding India's Talent Landscape, which states that 49%–59% of early career professionals leave organisations citing insufficient growth opportunities. Gen Z is not hesitant to accept marginal deductions in their paycheck in return for strong learning prospects, over 90% of Gen Z professionals say they are willing to accept lower compensation in exchange for strong learning opportunities. For them, jobs are more about growth, meaningful work, and continuous learning.





Organisations that fail to recognise this distinction are losing not just talent, but the digital fluency, innovative thinking, and organisational agility that Gen Z carries with it.

The organisational opportunity





Organisations which are able to cater to the growth demands of this segment reap benefits in the form of employee loyalty and overall increased productivity. In a world where agility and digitisation skills are driving success, Gen Z is not merely the future workforce. It is the competitive advantage of the present.





About the Author: Veena Bansal is the CHRO of M3M India, leading the company’s people strategy and human resources initiatives.