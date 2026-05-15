Journal of vocational behaviour report: Unclear roles driving workplace stress

For decades, employers have blamed long hours, impossible deadlines and mounting workloads for the modern workplace stress epidemic, according to sciencex.

But a sweeping new study suggests the biggest strain on employees may be something far less visible: not knowing exactly what is expected of them.

A major meta-analysis spanning 60 years of workplace research has found that role ambiguity, the uncertainty employees feel about their responsibilities, expectations and performance standards is the most damaging source of stress in professional life.

The findings, published in the Journal of Vocational Behaviour, draw from an extraordinary volume of evidence. Researchers reviewed peer-reviewed studies, dissertations and academic papers published between 1964 and December 2024, analysing data from nearly 80,000 participants across 515 independent studies and 558 samples.

What emerged was a striking picture of how uncertainty at work quietly chips away at both employee well-being and organisational performance.

Silent erosion

The researchers focused on three major workplace stressors that have long shaped organisational psychology research.





Role ambiguity: The feeling of never being entirely certain about what a role demands or whether expectations are being met. Role conflict: Stems from competing or contradictory demands that leave employees pulled in multiple directions. Role overload: The growing pressure of workloads that exceed what employees can realistically manage.

Among all three, role ambiguity proved the most harmful.

Employees who lacked clarity about their responsibilities were more likely to experience declining confidence.

Lower motivation and reduced engagement with their work. The uncertainty also affected how they judged their own performance and future prospects within an organisation.

Researchers found that this confusion was strongly linked to lower task performance and reduced willingness to go beyond formal job requirements.

Over time, the effect can become corrosive. Workers are left second-guessing priorities, unclear about success metrics and uncertain about how decisions affecting their careers are being made.

Burnout and exit

While ambiguity emerged as the strongest overall stressor, the study revealed that different pressures produced different consequences.

Role conflict was identified as the leading driver of burnout, psychological distress and employees intention to leave their jobs altogether.

Work overload, meanwhile, showed the strongest connection to deteriorating physical and mental health.

Together, the findings paint a broader picture of a workforce struggling not only with heavy demands, but with fragmented workplace structures and inconsistent communication.

A lasting theory

The study also revisits a concept that has shaped workplace psychology for more than half a century: role stressor theory.

First gaining attention in the early 1960s, the theory argues that the expectations attached to professional roles can themselves become powerful sources of stress.

Despite dramatic changes in the nature of work, from digital transformation to hybrid working, the research suggests the theory remains as relevant today as it was decades ago.

Researchers noted that the analysis offers “a clearer understanding of how workplace stressors are connected” and could help organisations identify practical ways to reduce harmful pressures within the workplace.

For employers facing rising burnout, disengagement and staff turnover, the findings may serve as a warning that workplace stress is not always driven by how much employees are asked to do, but by how little clarity they are given while doing it.