4,000 turn up for Vishal Mega Mart jobs: “Unemployment has reached its peak”

Around 4,000 people reportedly turned up for a Vishal Mega Mart hiring drive in Gogamukh, Assam, with visuals of the recruitment gathering going viral on social media.





A viral Instagram reel describing the scene says “unemployment has reached its peak”, putting the spotlight on the intense competition for jobs. The 4,000 figure and the unemployment claim come from the viral reel and have not been independently verified.





4,000 job seekers





The scale of the reported turnout has sparked a wider conversation about access to formal employment, particularly in smaller towns where job opportunities can be more limited.





For many candidates, retail remains an accessible entry point into formal employment, including store-level and frontline roles. Vishal Mega Mart has a presence across Assam, with stores in locations including Guwahati, Hojai, Biswanath Chariali, Hailakandi and Silchar.





But the size of the crowd raises a bigger question for the hiring industry: when 4,000 people reportedly turn up for one recruitment drive, is the challenge simply unemployment, or is there also a gap between the jobs available and the jobs people are seeking?





The hiring gap





A crowded recruitment venue cannot establish Assam’s or India’s unemployment rate on its own. It does, however, offer a visible snapshot of the competition surrounding formal jobs.





For employers and HR teams, the issue goes beyond creating vacancies. The bigger questions are whether jobs are accessible, offer competitive pay, provide career progression and match the skills and expectations of the available workforce.