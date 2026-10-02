Campus hiring remains resilient as employers prioritise skills, critical roles

India's campus hiring market remained resilient, with employers increasingly prioritising skills, critical roles and job readiness, while demand for graduates stayed healthy across educational qualifications, a report said on Wednesday.





Around 56 per cent of organisations plan to increase hiring of Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary graduates, 51 per cent expect to hire more interns, 40 per cent intend to recruit more diploma holders and 36 per cent foresee higher hiring of engineers, global professional services firm Aon plc revealed in its 15th annual edition of 'Campus Study Report 2026-27'.





"India's campus hiring market remains resilient, but employers are becoming more selective about the skills and roles they hire. Organisations continue to invest in campus talent, yet hiring decisions are increasingly shaped by business demand, specialised skills and graduate readiness.





The findings show employers are building early-career pipelines that align more closely with the capabilities they need to support future growth," said Roopank Chaudhary, Partner and Head of Talent and Rewards Consulting, India, Aon.





The Campus Study Report 2026-27 by Aon is based on inputs from over 220 organisations across 10 sectors.





The report further revealed that internships continue to play an important role in building early-career talent pipelines.





Across the qualifications covered, about 90 per cent of organisations hire interns, and around 80-85 per cent use pre-placement interviews or offers as a structured pathway for converting strong performers into full-time employees.





It also found that employers are placing greater emphasis on post-joining outcomes as around 82 per cent of organisations said they monitor early attrition, or exits within the first year.





Slow career growth and a gap between day-to-day role realities and ambitions, and employee expectations, were found to bethe leading causes of early exits.





Organisations are responding by strengthening role communication, onboarding and early-career development programmes, supported by learning opportunities, mentorship, rewards and regular career conversations to improve engagement and retention.





According to the report, culture and inclusion are increasingly becoming embedded in campus hiring decisions.





Over 90 per cent of organisations report assessing culture alignment, including values, behaviour, teamwork, adaptability and communication style, during the hiring process, mostly through HR-led interviews.





More than half have set gender representation goals across major talent areas as companies are paying more attention to creating diverse and equitable workplaces.





Meanwhile, Aon India Associate Partner, Talent Solutions, Amit Kumar Otwani said that AI is helping organisations assess candidates more effectively by placing greater emphasis on skills, role relevance and job readiness.





"As talent needs evolve, employers are using AI tools to make more informed hiring decisions and build stronger talent pipelines," he added.