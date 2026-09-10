India education jobs rise 14%, contract teaching roles surge 40%: Report

India’s education sector saw a nearly 14% increase in job postings between July 2025 and July 2026, signalling a recovery in hiring demand and a broader shift towards specialised and flexible teaching roles, according to Indeed data.

Teaching job postings declined to their lowest level in October 2025 but began recovering from January 2026.

The sector then recorded nine consecutive months of growth, with postings reaching their highest level of the 12-month period in July 2026.



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Contract roles outpace full-time hiring

The strongest growth was recorded in flexible employment.

Contract teaching roles increased by almost 40% over the year, compared with a nearly 14% rise in full-time education-sector postings. Part-time opportunities also grew by nearly 28%.

The faster growth in contract and part-time roles points to a greater emphasis on workforce flexibility, particularly as employers seek professionals with specialised expertise and adapt to changing learning requirements.

For educators, the trend could create more opportunities to work through alternative employment models alongside conventional full-time positions.

Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India said, “Contract roles for teachers have grown by nearly 40%, reflecting a flexible, project-driven academic staffing! At the same time, we are seeing a really encouraging trend in language learning across the board.”

“The growing popularity of global languages is a direct reflection of people in India proactively upskilling for global mobility, study abroad options, and international careers,” he added.

“Demand for regional educators is growing steadily alongside English. Whether people are looking outward to international opportunities or looking inward to expand local reach, language learning in India is thriving across every front,” Kumar further noted.

Language teaching gains momentum

Demand for language educators also strengthened during the period, with several specialised teaching categories recording double-digit growth.

German teaching job postings increased 22.8%, the highest growth among the language roles analysed. English teaching postings rose 20%, while Hindi grew 16.7% and French increased 8.2%.

The rise in language teaching demand comes as learners increasingly seek skills linked to international mobility, overseas education and global career opportunities.





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Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu lead

Hiring demand remains concentrated across a handful of major education markets.

Maharashtra accounted for 14.3% of education-sector job postings in July 2026, narrowly ahead of Tamil Nadu at 14.2%. Karnataka contributed 11.8%, while Kerala accounted for 10%.

Together, the four states represented more than half of the education-sector job postings analysed by Indeed.

Uttar Pradesh and Telangana followed, accounting for 6.7% and 6.3%, respectively.

Shift towards flexible talent

The data points to an education workforce increasingly shaped by specialised skills and flexible employment models.

While full-time positions continue to represent a significant share of hiring, the faster growth of contract and part-time opportunities indicates that employers are also turning to more adaptable staffing models.

For education professionals, growing demand for language expertise and other specialised capabilities could open up opportunities across different types of employment and career stages.