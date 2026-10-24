'India’s emerging industries set to create over 35 crore jobs by 2030'

India’s manufacturing and services sectors are projected to generate more than 35 crore new jobs by 2030, according to the latest estimates from multiple sector skill councils and industry bodies.





This surge in employment potential is matched by an urgent need for accelerated skilling, practical training, and robust collaboration between industry and academia, said India Didactics Association (IDA) in a statement.





Industry data from various councils and government sources highlights the scale and immediacy of the challenge.





The automotive sector is expected to add 20-25 lakh direct jobs by 2030. Logistics will require an additional 47 lakh skilled workers by the same year, while the telecom sector is projected to create 10 lakh new roles.





India’s clean energy transition is likely to contribute more than 44 lakh full-time jobs by 2030, and nearly 2 crore new jobs are expected within the next three years in the textiles and apparel industry.





As industry leaders and educators recognise both the challenge and the opportunity, there is growing momentum to align India’s education and skilling systems with the evolving needs of employers, it stated.





This proactive approach will take centre stage at DIDAC Skills, Asia’s Largest & India’s Only Exhibition & Conference for Skills, to be held in Bengaluru from November 25-27, 2026.





Running concurrently will be DIDAC India - Asia’s Largest & India’s Only Exhibition & Conference for the Education Sector, creating an unprecedented platform where the future of skills and education will converge under one roof.





"The real challenge is not just creating jobs, but ensuring that our workforce has the skills to seize these opportunities. We must move from qualification-driven education to competency-driven learning, where practical skills, industry exposure and adaptability become central to employability."





Rahul Mehta, CEO, Furniture & Fittings Skill Council, said, "AI and technology will change how we design and produce, but they will not replace the need for skilled people who can create, make, install and solve real-world problems."





Varun Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, Water Management & Plumbing Skill Council (WMPSC), stated that the professionals of the future will be those who combine strong practical skills with digital proficiency.





IDA is the nation's apex body for the education and skills ecosystem that unites the entire spectrum of stakeholders committed to transforming learning in India and beyond.