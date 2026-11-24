India's Manufacturing, Engineering and Infrastructure (MEI) sector is expected to sustain positive hiring momentum in the second half (H2) of 2026-27, with a Net Employment Change (NEC) of 6.3 per cent, as 69 per cent of employers plan expansion, a report said on Monday.





The outlook points to measured, project-linked hiring, with workforce requirements increasingly aligned with operational priorities, industrial execution timelines and specialised capabilities, according to the TeamLease Employment Outlook Report (EOR).





These insights are based on TeamLease Services' Employment Outlook Report for HY2 2026-27, which surveyed 1,239 businesses across 23 industries and 20 cities in India between July and August 2026.





"MEI sector is set to maintain a positive employment outlook in H2 FY27, recording a NEC of 6.3 per cent, with 69 per cent of employers planning workforce expansion," it said.





The report further revealed that Sales and Marketing leads MEI hiring intent, cited by 61 per cent of employers in the sector, is in line with the national trend where 64 per cent of employers across industries plan to grow their Sales & Marketing teams, the highest of any function.





This was followed by blue-collar roles at 49 per cent, highlighting sustained demand for frontline workers across shop floors, plants and project sites, while Engineering, at 36 per cent, remains central to production, project delivery and operational efficiency.





Back Office & Administration (30 per cent) and Information Technology (25 per cent) also feature among the areas identified by employers, indicating that hiring extends beyond core technical roles to the commercial and support functions that keep industrial operations running.





Demand is also expected across site supervisors, plant operators, and quality and safety professionals, with hiring linked to project timelines and execution needs.





At the city level, Pune emerges as the leading location for MEI hiring intent, identified by 27 per cent of surveyed businesses, followed by Delhi (23 per cent), Ahmedabad (21 per cent) and Mumbai (20 per cent).





Chennai and Jaipur follow at 19 per cent each.





"The MEI sector's employment outlook reflects a broader shift in how organisations are approaching workforce expansion. Growth is no longer simply about adding headcount; it is about building the right capabilities at the right time to support capacity creation, project execution and operational efficiency. The demand across engineering, blue-collar and commercial functions highlights the increasingly interconnected nature of industrial talent requirements," TeamLease Services Senior Vice President Balasubramanian A added.