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Swiggy’s quick commerce arm Instamart is set to cut around 340 jobs as it restructures operations and increases the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI).





The workforce reduction is part of a broader effort to streamline teams, improve efficiency and prepare the business for its next phase of growth, according to a report by India Today.





The proposed layoffs are expected to primarily affect corporate and support functions. The restructuring comes as Instamart faces mounting competition and continued financial pressure in India's quick commerce market.





The company plans to eliminate overlapping roles, strengthen accountability and speed up decision-making.





Employees affected by the cuts will receive severance payments over and above statutory payouts. Swiggy will also accelerate ESOP vesting until their last working day and extend health insurance and wellness subscriptions until May 2027. The support package includes relocation assistance for eligible employees and outplacement support, along with three months of premium access to career and networking platforms.





Instamart restructures operations as competition intensifies





Instamart faces growing competition from Eternal-owned Blinkit, Zepto, Flipkart Minutes and Amazon Now as players expand their quick commerce networks.





The company is looking to drive more business from existing customers. It added 1.2 million monthly transacting users (MTUs) in Q2 FY27, its highest quarterly addition so far.





Instamart's gross order value (GOV) grew 16.7% sequentially to Rs 9,230 crore during the quarter. Its contribution margin also improved by 157 basis points year-on-year to -1% of GOV.





The company is relying on its Switch strategy to improve customer retention, order frequency and average transaction value.





Rising losses keep profitability in focus





Swiggy's consolidated net loss narrowed 15.6% year-on-year to Rs 922 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 1,092 crore in the corresponding period last year. However, losses increased from Rs 791 crore in the previous quarter.





The company had cash and cash equivalents of around Rs 13,500 crore as of Q2 FY27.





Meanwhile, Swiggy's food delivery business reported its highest-ever contribution margin, while its out-of-home consumption business remained profitable for seven consecutive quarters. Its newer offering, Toing, is also aimed at expanding its food delivery customer base.





GenAI adoption reshapes workforce strategy





The restructuring signals a shift in Instamart's operating model as it looks to integrate GenAI into workflows and reduce duplication across teams.





However, the extent to which AI adoption has directly contributed to the proposed layoffs has not been specified.





Swiggy is expected to continue investing in dark stores, supply chain operations and frontline employees as it looks to balance expansion with operational efficiency and profitability.