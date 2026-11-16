eToro plans global layoffs as net income falls 74%, dozens of jobs at risk

Israeli fintech company eToro is preparing for a global layoffs in the coming weeks, with dozens of employees potentially affected, as the company faces weakening financial performance and a sharp decline in its share price.





According to Israeli media outlet Calcalist, the planned workforce reduction would mark the company's second round of layoffs in less than a year.





eToro cut approximately 7% of its workforce, or around 105 employees, in January 2026. Finance Magnates also reported the development, stating that the company had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.





Second workforce reduction in 12 months





The latest planned cuts follow a period of workforce restructuring at eToro, which has undertaken multiple rounds of layoffs in recent years.





The company had approximately 1,501 employees across more than 10 offices globally, as disclosed in its IPO prospectus for the end of 2024. Its operations span Israel, the UK, Cyprus, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, the US, Australia, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Seychelles, Malta and Gibraltar.





During the January 2026 layoffs, co-founder and CEO Yoni Assia said the decision was intended to “align our resources with our key priorities and leverage process automation and AI to operate more efficiently and focus on the areas most critical to our long-term success.”





eToro had also reduced its workforce in July 2022, cutting approximately 6% of employees, or around 100 roles, including 55 in Israel. At the time, the company said the move was aimed at aligning expenses with market conditions following a period of rapid growth.





The decline in earnings comes despite growth in the company's underlying business during 2025. eToro reported Net Contribution of $868 million for the year, up 10% from $788 million in 2024, while net income rose 12% to $216 million.





eToro shares lose ground after Nasdaq debut





The workforce reduction also comes as eToro faces pressure in the public markets following its Nasdaq listing in May 2025.





The company priced its shares at $52 during its initial public offering, giving it an implied valuation of approximately $4.4 billion. However, its market capitalisation had fallen to around $1.8 billion by mid-November 2026, less than half its IPO valuation.





The shares closed at $22.50 on 13 November, marking a decline of approximately 57% from the IPO price.





Founded in 2007 by Yoni Assia, Ronen Assia and David Ring, eToro operates an investment and trading platform covering securities and digital assets. The company is also pursuing expansion opportunities in Latin America, where it aims to generate $100 million in revenue over the next two to three years through its planned acquisition of Argentine investing and payments app LB Finanzas.





The latest workforce plans signal another round of cost and operational adjustments as eToro navigates weaker cryptocurrency trading activity, declining earnings and pressure on its market valuation.