Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state government’s nodal investment promotion agency, on Friday dismissed recent reports in a section of the media alleging a mass resignation of its staff in July 2026, terming the claims unfounded rumours.





In a statement shared on its social media handle, the agency said it wanted to "set the record straight" in the public interest and reaffirm its commitment to transparency and credibility.

"There were no mass resignations from Guidance Tamil Nadu in July 2026, contrary to media reports," the statement read.





Explaining the recent exits, the agency noted that employee turnover is a normal organisational phenomenon driven by personal and professional reasons, including better career prospects, higher education, relocation, and family commitments.





It added that the organisation has always respected the professional aspirations of employees who choose to pursue opportunities elsewhere.





Addressing broader discussions surrounding interstate investment rivalries, Guidance Tamil Nadu stated that the state maintains "healthy and constructive competition with its neighbouring states in attracting investments and generating employment opportunities, contributing to India's overall economic growth."





Reiterating investor confidence, the agency said Tamil Nadu continues to remain a preferred destination for both domestic and foreign investors.





The agency followed this explanation with another post on its social media platform stating that Guidance Tamil Nadu hosted a roundtable with French companies operating in Tamil Nadu, in partnership with the Consulate General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai.





"The roundtable was jointly chaired by Mr Deepak Jacob, IAS, Managing Director & CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu, and Mr Etienne Rolland-Piègue, Consul General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral investment ties, facilitating direct engagement with existing investors, addressing operational challenges through targeted investment aftercare support, and exploring opportunities for reinvestment and expansion in the State," it said.





Tamil Nadu is home to over 150 French companies operating across diverse sectors, including automotive, research and development (R&D), financial services, information technology, general manufacturing, and engineering, it said.