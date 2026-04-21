ISS Facility Services India appoints Gaurav Gupta as Country Manager

ISS Facility Services India has named Gaurav Gupta as its Country Manager for India, effective immediately, as the company sharpens its focus on expanding in one of its most dynamic markets.





The appointment reflects ISS’s commitment to accelerating its India strategy, with the country playing a central role in its broader growth ambitions. Based in Mumbai, Gupta will report to Aksh Rohatgi, Managing Director, ISS Asia Pacific.





Gupta brings more than 20 years of experience across shipping, logistics and supply chain management. He has led large-scale global operations, optimised complex supply chains and implemented innovative practices to enhance efficiency and profitability. He is also known for advocating sustainability, leveraging technology to modernise operations, and fostering a people-first, high-performance culture.





As ISS India enters a new phase of growth, Gupta’s expertise in scaling operations and driving transformation is expected to play a key role in unlocking new opportunities and strengthening the company’s market position.





Commenting on the appointment, Rohatgi described, “India as a defining market for ISS, highlighting its scale and evolving business landscape. He expressed confidence that Gupta’s leadership and industry experience would help steer the organisation through its next stage of growth.”





Prior to joining ISS, Gupta spent seven years at DSV Global Transport and Logistics, where he led in-plant services across contract logistics, warehousing, distribution, customs and real estate in India and the subcontinent. He has also held senior roles at AP Moller Maersk Group and Bollore Transport and Logistics, with experience spanning Europe, Africa and India.