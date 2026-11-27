German software giant SAP is considering cutting at least 10,000 jobs globally as part of a fresh artificial intelligence-led restructuring aimed at reshaping its business operations and workforce for the AI era.





The proposed job cuts could affect at least 9% of the company's global workforce, although the final number may change following negotiations with employee representatives.





According to a Bloomberg report published on November 26, the proposed restructuring is expected to focus on reorganising product development, engineering and sales, as the company looks to accelerate its transition towards becoming an AI-first enterprise software provider.





Reuters reported that it could not independently verify the Bloomberg report, while SAP declined to comment.





The proposed exercise would mark SAP's second major workforce restructuring in less than three years, following a programme that affected between 9,000 and 10,000 positions and was completed in early 2025.





Product development and sales among key areas under review





According to Bloomberg, SAP has asked departments to identify potential areas for workforce reductions, with product development, engineering and sales particularly in focus.





The restructuring comes as CEO Christian Klein pushes to embed artificial intelligence more deeply into the company's enterprise software, product development and sales operations.





The company is looking to redirect resources towards strategic growth areas, particularly business AI and cloud software, while adapting its workforce to changing business requirements.





The move reflects a broader shift in the technology industry, where companies are reassessing workforce requirements as AI increasingly influences product development, software engineering and customer-facing operations.





Second major workforce restructuring in less than three years





The proposed job cuts follow a similar restructuring announced by SAP in January 2024. The company initially expected the programme to affect around 8,000 positions, later increasing the target to between 9,000 and 10,000.





The earlier exercise was designed to redirect resources towards strategic growth areas, particularly business AI, and was completed at the beginning of 2025.





According to SAP's annual report filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the previous restructuring cost the company approximately €3.1 billion.





Most of the affected positions were managed through voluntary departure programmes and internal retraining rather than direct dismissals.





Despite the departures, SAP's overall headcount continued to grow. The company ended 2025 with 111,397 employees, compared with 109,973 a year earlier. It hired 10,241 employees externally during the year, while recording 8,993 departures.





SAP tightens spending as it prioritises AI investments





The potential workforce reductions come amid a broader cost-control exercise as SAP redirects resources towards artificial intelligence development.





In July, the company restricted new hiring to selected positions, primarily in core AI roles, and suspended internal travel unrelated to AI development. It also looked to secure additional savings from suppliers.

These measures followed efforts to prioritise investments in AI capabilities and customer-facing initiatives while keeping operational expenditure under control.





SAP's restructuring plans also come as enterprise customers increasingly adopt AI-powered business solutions, prompting software companies to rethink how they develop, sell and deliver their products.





Strong cloud growth amid workforce restructuring





The proposed job cuts come despite SAP reporting strong financial performance in the third quarter of 2026.





The company reported quarterly revenue exceeding €10 billion for the first time, marking a 13% year-on-year increase. Cloud revenue rose 26% to €6.7 billion, while its current cloud backlog increased 28% to €24.1 billion. Operating profit under IFRS also grew 18%.





Meanwhile, the proposed restructuring could face different challenges across markets, particularly in Germany, where SAP has its largest employee base.





According to Handelsblatt, the company reached an agreement with employee representatives in October to extend employment protections at its German parent company until the end of 2028.





Under the arrangement, employees affected by organisational changes must be offered alternative positions within the group and training for new roles, while their salary levels are to be maintained.





The agreement could complicate efforts to reduce headcount in Germany, although it does not necessarily prevent the company from restructuring its operations.





The latest proposal highlights how SAP's push towards an AI-first business model is influencing workforce planning, hiring priorities and organisational structures, even as the company continues to report growth in its cloud business.