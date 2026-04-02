Unilever freezes global hiring for three months

Unilever has announced a global hiring freeze across all levels for at least three months, citing economic uncertainty and geopolitical risks linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict.





The decision was communicated to employees through an internal memo from Fabian Garcia, head of Unilever’s personal care division, according to reports. In the memo, Garcia said the company is facing “significant challenges” due to macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, particularly the conflict in the Middle East.





“With this in mind, the Unilever Leadership Executive team has agreed a global recruitment freeze at all levels. This will be effective immediately and last for a minimum of three months,” Garcia said in the memo.





The temporary pause reflects the growing impact of geopolitical tensions on global business operations. The widening conflict in the Middle East has disrupted global trade flows and triggered major volatility in oil and gas supplies, pushing energy costs higher and affecting manufacturing and supply chains across industries.





Consumer goods companies are among the sectors most affected, as rising fuel and energy prices increase production costs for packaging, chemicals, food ingredients, and logistics. While Unilever manufactures most of its products locally in the markets where they are sold, the company still relies on energy-intensive raw materials and global supply chains.





In a statement to media outlets, Unilever said the recruitment pause follows a review of the uncertain external environment and is a precautionary measure. “We remain an agile business and will always adjust our plans as necessary,” the company said.





The hiring freeze comes after Unilever previously announced plans to cut around 7,500 office-based roles in 2024 as part of a broader cost-reduction and productivity programme.





Unilever operates in around 190 countries and employs approximately 96,000 people globally. The company owns many well-known household and consumer brands across food, personal care, home care, and hygiene products.





The move highlights how geopolitical conflicts are increasingly influencing workforce planning and hiring strategies, as companies worldwide seek to manage costs, protect margins, and navigate ongoing economic uncertainty.