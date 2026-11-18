The Walt Disney Company is preparing for further workforce reductions as it looks to cut approximately $3 billion in annual operating costs by fiscal 2029.





Hugh Johnston, Chief Financial Officer has confirmed that more layoffs are expected as part of the company's restructuring efforts.





"We do expect more layoffs," Johnston told CNBC, signalling that Disney's workforce reduction drive is far from over.





The company is preparing for a significant round of job cuts in the current quarter, potentially affecting thousands of employees, according to media reports.





Disney trimming its workforce





The expected layoffs form part of a broader cost-efficiency programme aimed at generating $3 billion in annual operating expense savings by fiscal 2029.





According to Variety, some managers have reportedly been asked to identify opportunities to reduce expenses by 20% on an annualised basis.





Disney has not disclosed the divisions that could be affected or the number of positions likely to be eliminated.





The latest developments follow several rounds of workforce reductions throughout 2026. The company eliminated approximately 1,000 roles in April, primarily across its marketing operations.





More than 100 positions were subsequently cut at Pixar in July, followed by another round affecting around 300 employees in September.





The September reductions reportedly affected HR and technology functions, while restructuring efforts also extended to ABC News and ESPN.





CEO acknowledges impact of restructuring





Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro acknowledged the human impact of the restructuring during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call.





"Changes like these are not easy," D’Amaro said, adding that the steps were necessary for Disney to move faster and continue investing in content and technology.





According to the Financial Times, D’Amaro has asked senior leaders to improve productivity and deliver more with fewer employees.





Cost cuts come amid strong financial performance





The announcement of further job cuts comes despite Disney reporting strong fiscal fourth-quarter results. Revenue for the three months ended 3 October rose 16% to approximately $25.9 billion, while net income doubled to around $2.6 billion.





The company's Experiences division recorded a 15% increase in revenue to $10.11 billion, while revenue from Disney+ and Hulu climbed 22% to $5.13 billion. Operating income from the two streaming services more than doubled to $824 million.





Disney expects most of the savings from its cost-reduction programme to be directed towards future growth, with a portion contributing to its bottom line. The company also plans to increase cash spending on content by around 9% to approximately $26 billion in fiscal 2027.





The company has yet to announce when the next round of layoffs will take place or provide details about the roles and business units that could be affected.