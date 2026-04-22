840,000 deaths a year tied to workplace stress and job conditions, warns ILO report

More than 840,000 people die each year from health conditions tied to psychosocial risks at work, according to a new report by the International Labour Organisation, underscoring what experts describe as a growing but often underestimated global workplace crisis.





The report finds that poorly designed and managed jobs, marked by long working hours, job insecurity, excessive demands, and workplace harassment, are contributing to a surge in cardiovascular diseases, mental health disorders, and even suicide.





In total, these risks account for nearly 45 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) lost annually, alongside economic losses estimated at 1.37 per cent of global GDP.





At the heart of the issue, the report argues, is the way work itself is structured. From task design and workload to organisational culture and policy frameworks, the “psychosocial working environment” has emerged as a decisive factor in both employee well-being and business performance.





“Psychosocial risks are becoming one of the most significant challenges for occupational safety and health in the modern world of work,” said Manal Azzi, Team Lead on Occupational Safety and Health Policy and Systems at the ILO.





“Improving the psychosocial working environment is essential not only for protecting workers’ mental and physical health, but also for strengthening productivity, organisational performance and sustainable economic development.”





A hidden burden in modern workplaces





The findings highlight a complex web of risks operating at three levels: the nature of the job itself, how work is organised and managed, and the broader policies governing employment.





High job strain, where intense demands meet low control, alongside effort–reward imbalances and job insecurity, were identified as major contributors to health deterioration.





The ILO’s estimates draw on global prevalence data for five key risk factors, combined with health outcomes from the World Health Organisation and the Global Burden of Disease study. The methodology allows for a comprehensive picture of how workplace stress translates into mortality, illness, and lost productivity.





Beyond the headline figures, the report paints a broader picture of widespread exposure. Workers facing chronic stress are more likely to experience depression, anxiety, metabolic conditions, musculoskeletal disorders, and sleep disturbances, conditions that often go unrecognised as work-related.





Workplace transformation intensifying risks





The report comes at a time of rapid shifts in the global labour market. Digitalisation, artificial intelligence, and the rise of remote and flexible work arrangements are reshaping how jobs are performed, and, in many cases, intensifying psychosocial risks.





While these transformations offer opportunities for flexibility and improved work-life balance, the ILO warns they can also blur boundaries between work and personal life, increase surveillance, and heighten job insecurity if not managed carefully.





This duality presents a policy challenge: how to harness the benefits of new work models without exacerbating existing risks.





Rather than treating workplace stress as an individual issue, the report calls for systemic, organisation-wide interventions. It emphasizes integrating psychosocial risk management into occupational safety and health frameworks, supported by stronger social dialogue between governments, employers, and workers.





The economic case is equally stark. With over 1 per cent of global GDP lost annually to these risks, improving workplace design is not just a health imperative but a financial one.





Ultimately, the report frames psychosocial well-being as central to the future of work. Addressing these risks, it concludes, could unlock healthier, more productive workplaces, while preventing hundreds of thousands of avoidable deaths each year.