Bunnings, Australia's largest hardware retailer, will cut 350 technology roles in Australia and transfer the work to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) teams in India and the Philippines under a multi-year outsourcing partnership aimed at reducing costs and strengthening its technology capabilities.





According to media reports the move will affect 230 permanent technology employees and 120 contractors.





The development highlights the growing role of India and Southeast Asia as offshore technology and corporate service hubs for major Australian businesses seeking to streamline operations and manage costs.

The partnership will see TCS take over several technology functions, with the transition expected to begin in December 2026 and continue until June 2027.





Bunnings is expected to retain an in-house technology workforce of approximately 500 employees in Australia.





Mike Schneider, Managing Director, Bunnings said, “This is a necessary but important change. We need a technology model and partner that keeps pace with our customers so that we can continue to deliver the service, value and helpful advice people expect from us.”





India and Philippines gain from Australia's outsourcing shift





The agreement reinforces India's position as a major destination for global technology outsourcing, while highlighting the Philippines' growing role in offshore technology delivery and business support operations.

Key developments include:

TCS expands its Australian footprint : The partnership builds on TCS' long-standing presence in Australia's corporate market, where it has worked with major businesses across technology and consulting services.

NAB invests in India : National Australia Bank is spending more than AUD 300 million annually to expand its workforce in India.

Coles shifts corporate roles to India : The supermarket retailer has signed a multi-year agreement with Accenture to move several hundred corporate positions, potentially reaching 1,000, to India.

Woolworths moves jobs offshore: The retailer is also shifting hundreds of corporate roles overseas, affecting employees across finance, human resources and information technology.

The developments reflect a wider trend among Australian businesses to move technology and corporate functions offshore to consolidate operations, access specialised capabilities and reduce operating costs.





TCS partnership comes amid growing AI investments





Bunnings' restructuring also comes as the retailer accelerates its investments in artificial intelligence and digital capabilities.





Earlier this year, the company became the first Australian retailer to introduce an AI-powered shopping agent, using Google's Gemini platform through its AI assistant, Buddy.





The development reflects the growing focus among retailers on using AI to improve customer experiences and strengthen digital operations.





The outsourcing arrangement is part of a wider transformation across parent company Wesfarmers' retail businesses.





Officeworks, another Wesfarmers-owned retailer, is also moving a significant portion of its Australian support office workforce to a new global centre in Bengaluru, India.





The transition is scheduled to begin in December 2026 and continue until June 2027, with the new operating model expected to be fully implemented from July 2027.





Wesfarmers also owns Kmart and Target, alongside Bunnings and Officeworks.





Australian retailers rethink workforce and operating models





The latest restructuring reflects mounting pressure on Australian retailers to manage costs while responding to changing customer expectations, intensifying competition and the growing adoption of technology.





Qantas recently announced plans to cut 850 head office jobs while outsourcing significant technology functions to Accenture as part of an overhaul of its legacy IT systems and preparations for the increasing role of AI in the travel industry.





For India and the Philippines, these developments point to continued opportunities in offshore technology delivery, digital transformation and corporate support functions.





However, the shift also raises questions about the future of technology and corporate employment in Australia as businesses increasingly reassess which functions should remain in-house and which can be delivered through global partners.