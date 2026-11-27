India's capital goods and strategic manufacturing sectors could generate 50 lakh job opportunities over the next five years, the Capital Goods & Strategic Skill Council said.





Speaking at DIDAC India and DIDAC Skills 2026, the council's CEO Shalini Singh highlighted demand for technicians and specialist workers, including riggers, structural welders and CNC operators, as well as growing requirements in automation and other advanced manufacturing capabilities.





The projection points to the scale of workforce demand as India accelerates investment in manufacturing, defence, shipbuilding and maritime industries and underscores the need to prepare people with the skills employers need, the council said in a statement.





The opportunity is to fulfil this demand through structured training and certification, particularly in skilled roles, and ensure the workforce is ready for the needs of industry, Singh said.





The council represents capital goods and strategic manufacturing segments, including defence manufacturing, shipbuilding, ship repair and homeland security.





Its remit spans around 12 sub-sectors.





DIDAC India and DIDAC Skills 2026, Asia's largest and India's only exhibition and conference for the education and skilling sector, are being held concurrently at BIEC, Bengaluru, from 25-27 November, bringing education and skills together under one roof.





Organised by the India Didactics Association, the nation’s foremost and exclusive apex body for the education and skills ecosystem, and German trade fair leader Landesmesse Stuttgart, DIDAC India and DIDAC Skills 2026 are Asia’s largest and India’s only exhibition and conference for the education and skilling sector.





Together, they are bringing educators, industry leaders, policymakers and skills organisations together to connect learning with real workforce needs.





By fostering partnerships and showcasing practical, sector-led approaches to skilling, the events help advance a shared goal: preparing a future-ready workforce for India’s evolving economy.





The DIDAC Skills showcases how skilling is being positioned to meet those needs through sector-specific demonstrations, hands-on workshops, technology showcases and interactive learning experiences.





The council is working with the Ministry of Heavy Industries and industry partners on advanced manufacturing training.





It also develops standardised, industry-aligned trades and certification pathways to help connect training with workforce requirements.





Singh noted the scale of immediate need in maritime and shipbuilding: around one lakh workers are required in the maritime sector, with demand for more than two lakh riggers, structural welders and CNC operators in shipbuilding and ship repair.