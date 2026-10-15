Demand for forward deployed engineers jumps 19-fold in India: Report

Job postings for forward deployed engineers (FDE) in India surged nearly 19-fold year-on-year in June 2026, reflecting growing demand for engineers who work closely with customers to address business challenges and deliver measurable outcomes, a report said on Wednesday.





FDE job postings in India grew nearly 19-fold year-on-year in 2026, according to the latest data by global job site Indeed.





The report revealed that FDE job postings gained momentum from March, surging 1,807 per cent year-on-year in June.





While demand eased thereafter, postings remained nearly 16 times higher in July and over six times higher in August compared to the year-ago period.





The trend points to a structural shift in technology deployment, with companies increasingly placing engineers closer to customers and business challenges to deliver measurable outcomes, rather than hiring solely in response to the AI boom.





"FDE may be a new title for many people, but the need behind it is easy to understand: companies want engineers who can sit with a customer, unpack a real problem and make the technology work in practice. The 19-fold rise in postings shows that employers are moving quickly as they now need answers regarding the skills, day-to-day responsibilities, and career path the role can offer," global job site Indeed India Managing Director Sashi Kumar said.





The Indeed report is based on FDE job postings on the Indeed platform in the last two years.





The report further revealed that FDE openings span technology companies, consulting firms, startups and specialised AI businesses, covering areas such as enterprise AI, data engineering, workflow automation, infrastructure and healthcare.





The roles are available across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, New Delhi, Mumbai and remote locations, reflecting demand from both AI developers and established businesses adopting AI to address customer and operational needs, the report added.