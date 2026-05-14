‘Flexible hiring over permanent’ says Adecco Group

Global staffing giant Adecco Group says businesses are continuing to favour flexible hiring over permanent recruitment as economic uncertainty keeps employers cautious, even while demand for work remains strong.





The trend reflects a broader shift that has been building since 2025, with employers increasingly turning to temporary and contract workers during periods of economic unpredictability, as reported by Reuters.





Speaking during a media call on Wednesday, Denis Machuel, CEO, Adecco Group revealed that permanent recruitment declined by around 7% across both the company’s Adecco and LHH units in the first quarter.





“It's linked to ⁠the uncertainty and explains also why flexible placement is quite active, because the overall economy is pretty good. Also many companies still need workers but are reluctant to commit to long-term hiring decisions.” Machuel said, as reported to Reuters.





Temporary jobs dominate

Staffing firms like Adecco are often viewed as a barometer of economic confidence.





When businesses become cautious about future conditions, temporary hiring tends to rise faster than permanent employment.





Despite the slowdown in long-term recruitment, the firm delivered stronger-than-expected quarterly results, signalling that demand for workforce support remains resilient across several markets.





Middle East resilient





Interestingly, Adecco said the ongoing conflict in the Middle East had not significantly disrupted hiring activity so far.





“The conflict in the Middle East did not have a notable impact on the job market,” Machuel said, adding that he was “quite amazed” by the resilience seen across the region.





He further noted that the group had not experienced disruptions in its Middle East operations, with regional economies remaining stable for now.





The latest results suggest one clear message from global employers: companies may still be hiring, but many are choosing flexibility over commitment as uncertainty continues to shape workforce decisions.