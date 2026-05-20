IG Petrochemicals appoints Pramod Sanap as new CHRO

IG Petrochemicals Limited has appointed Pramod Sanap as its new Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Management Personnel as part of a broader leadership transition approved by the company’s Board of Directors.





The appointment took effect from May 19, 2026, according to disclosures made by the company under SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations.





The leadership changes were approved during the company’s Board meeting held on May 18, 2026.





Company announces transition in HR leadership





The Board accepted the resignation of Dr. Rajkumar VP as Chief Human Resources Officer with effect from the close of working hours on May 18.





Following the resignation, the company appointed Sanap to lead its HR function and workforce management strategy.





According to the company’s disclosure, Sanap will serve as both Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Management Personnel.





The announcement reflects continued focus among manufacturing and industrial companies on strengthening leadership teams overseeing employee relations, organisational culture and workforce transformation.





New CHRO brings experience across manufacturing and consumer sectors





Sanap brings more than 18 years of experience in human resources and employee relations across industrial and consumer-facing organisations.





He holds a Master’s Degree in Labour Studies from Mumbai University.





Before joining IG Petrochemicals, Sanap held senior HR leadership roles at:





• Laxmi Organic Industries Limited as Senior Vice President, HR & ER

• Hindustan Unilever Limited

• AkzoNobel India Limited

• Diageo India





His experience spans HR operations, employee relations, organisational development and workforce capability building across large business environments.





Industry experts note that manufacturing companies are increasingly prioritising HR leadership as businesses adapt to changing workforce expectations, automation-led operational shifts and talent retention pressures.





Board also reappoints Executive Director





Alongside the HR transition, the Board approved the reappointment of Sagar Jadhav as Executive Director for a further three-year term beginning July 1, 2026.





The reappointment remains subject to shareholder approval.





Jadhav, who holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Pune University, has more than 30 years of experience in the chemical industry across multiple operational and plant management functions.





According to the company, his areas of expertise include:





• Safety, health and environment management

• Project planning and control

• Budget and cost management

• Total quality management

• Engineering services

• Cost optimisation and debottlenecking

• FDA plant operations

• IMS and EnMS systems





The Board also confirmed that Jadhav is not debarred from holding the office of director under any SEBI order or regulatory restriction.





Leadership changes disclosed under SEBI regulations





The company stated that the appointments and resignation were disclosed in accordance with Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.





The disclosures were also made in line with the SEBI Master Circular issued on January 30, 2026.





IG Petrochemicals further clarified that no relationships exist between the directors and executives involved in the appointments.





The Board meeting during which the decisions were approved commenced at 4:30 pm and concluded at 6:00 pm.