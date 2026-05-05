76% of firms now have a Chief AI Officer, up from 26% in a year: IBM

A sharp rise in the appointment of Chief AI Officers is reshaping corporate leadership structures, with 76% of organisations now reporting the role in 2026, up from 26% a year earlier, according to a new global study by IBM.





The findings, published by the IBM Institute for Business Value, underline how quickly artificial intelligence is moving from a technical function to a central driver of enterprise strategy. Based on a survey of 2,000 CEOs across 33 geographies and 21 industries, the study shows leadership teams are being reconfigured to manage the pace and impact of AI adoption.





Rise of the Chief AI Officer signals structural shift





The expansion of the Chief AI Officer role reflects a broader redesign of the C-suite as companies embed AI deeper into operations.





Key findings from the IBM CEO study:





76% of organisations now have a Chief AI Officer in 2026, up from 26% in 2025

Companies with AI-first C-suite structures have scaled 10% more AI initiatives than peers

than peers 64% of CEOs are comfortable making major decisions using AI-generated insights

83% say AI sovereignty is critical to business strategy





In the foreword to the study, IBM Vice Chairman Gary Cohn said AI is changing not just technology adoption but the speed and consequences of leadership decisions. He noted that enterprises succeeding in this environment are operating AI as a core business model rather than as an added layer.





Leadership roles expand beyond technical expertise





The study suggests that AI accountability is spreading across the leadership team rather than remaining confined to specialist roles.





85% of CEOs say all functional leaders must become technology experts in their domain

59% expect the influence of the Chief Human Resources Officer to increase

77% report convergence between talent and technology leadership roles





Mohamad Ali said the organisations seeing tangible outcomes from AI are those redesigning how people and technology work together. He added that success depends not just on deploying tools but aligning talent and systems around them.





Decision-making shifts as AI gains influence





As AI becomes embedded in business processes, companies are rethinking how decisions are made and governed.





By 2030, CEOs expect 48% of operational decisions to be made by AI without human intervention, up from 25% today

to be made by AI without human intervention, up from 25% today 79% of executives say they are decentralising decision-making as AI expands across the enterprise





The data suggests a gradual move towards distributed accountability, with AI handling routine, rules-based decisions while leaders focus on strategic oversight.





Workforce adoption lags despite readiness





Despite rapid progress at the leadership level, employee adoption of AI remains uneven.





Only 25% of the workforce currently uses AI regularly

86% of CEOs believe employees already have the skills to work with AI

Between 2026 and 2028, 29% of employees will need reskilling and 53% upskilling





At the same time, 83% of CEOs said AI success depends more on people adoption than on technology itself, highlighting a gap between capability and execution.





Business outcomes tied to organisational redesign





The study links AI success to broader structural changes rather than isolated deployments.





Organisations that redesigned five core areas including technology, finance, HR, operations and cross-functional collaboration were found to be four times more likely to meet business objectives, according to IBM.





This suggests that AI impact is strongest when integrated across functions rather than applied in silos.



The rapid increase in Chief AI Officer roles indicates that companies are moving beyond experimentation towards structured, enterprise-wide AI strategies. However, gaps in workforce adoption and governance highlight the challenges of scaling impact.





As decision-making becomes increasingly data-driven and automated, leadership teams are likely to continue evolving, with AI responsibilities diffused across the organisation. The next phase will hinge less on access to technology and more on how effectively companies align people, processes and leadership around it.