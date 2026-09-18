8 in 10 HR leaders concerned AI is eroding future leadership talent: Report

A growing number of HR professionals believe artificial intelligence could create an unintended leadership challenge for organisations, as technology increasingly takes over tasks traditionally performed by early-career employees.





According to a new report from Talogy, 78% of senior HR leaders, talent acquisition managers and learning and development professionals are concerned about the long-term loss of critical leadership skills as AI reshapes the workplace. The findings are based on a survey of 207 HR and talent leaders.





The report suggests that as AI assumes more responsibilities commonly associated with entry-level roles, employees may have fewer opportunities to develop foundational skills that often underpin future leadership capabilities.





Early-career learning opportunities under pressure





In its newly released guide, "AI and the Leadership Pipeline: The Rising Need for Intentional Development," Talogy warns that organisations may need to rethink how leadership capabilities are cultivated in an AI-enabled work environment.





The study identifies a potential gap between technological advancement and workforce development, particularly where traditional learning experiences are being reduced or automated.





As AI absorbs more routine workplace responsibilities, organisations face increasing pressure to create deliberate pathways for leadership development.





According to Talogy, leadership skills have historically evolved through hands-on experience, problem-solving and workplace exposure, many of which are linked to entry-level and junior roles.





Research highlights growing concern





Key findings from the report include:





78% of surveyed HR and talent leaders are concerned about the long-term erosion of leadership skills.

of surveyed HR and talent leaders are concerned about the long-term erosion of leadership skills. The survey included 207 senior HR leaders, talent acquisition managers and learning and development experts .

. The guidance draws on additional research involving more than 6,000 employees, managers and talent professionals worldwide .

. The report calls for more intentional leadership development strategies as AI adoption accelerates.





The report was authored by Ali Shalfrooshan, Director of Science Strategy at Talogy.





According to Shalfrooshan, teaching employees how to use AI tools alone will not be sufficient to prepare future leaders. He said organisations must place greater emphasis on developing critical human capabilities, including adaptability, collaboration and critical thinking, throughout an employee's career journey.





Four capabilities identified for future leaders





Drawing on its broader global research, Talogy outlined a framework called RISE, which it says represents essential capabilities needed to sustain leadership pipelines in AI-driven workplaces.





The framework includes:





Responsiveness : The ability to learn, adapt and engage with emerging technologies.

: The ability to learn, adapt and engage with emerging technologies. Insight : Critical thinking, interpretation of information and idea generation.

: Critical thinking, interpretation of information and idea generation. Sustainability : Resilience, adaptability and maintaining performance through change.

: Resilience, adaptability and maintaining performance through change. Effectiveness: Communication and collaboration skills that help translate ideas into outcomes.





Talogy said these capabilities will become increasingly important as organisations balance technological efficiency with human-centred leadership requirements.





Focus shifts to intentional talent development





Beyond skills training, the report emphasises the importance of values, emotional intelligence and behavioural assessment in identifying and developing leadership potential.





Talogy recommends that organisations use objective, science-based psychometric and behavioural assessments to identify emerging leaders early, uncover hidden talent and support long-term development planning.





The company said leadership development should begin at the start of an employee's career and evolve continuously as workplace demands change.