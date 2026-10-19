Anthropic’s junior tech hires drop from 27% to 9% as AI use rises

Anthropic has reported a sharp fall in the proportion of junior technical hires, from 27% to 9%, as artificial intelligence tools increasingly handle tasks traditionally performed by employees. The findings raise questions about entry-level opportunities as companies reconsider the skills they need from early-career professionals.





In its report, How Employment is Changing at Anthropic, The Anthropic Institute examined internal employment, hiring and productivity data alongside interviews with 17 employees. The report found that the share of junior-level employees in Anthropic’s technical departments fell from 21% to 14% since early 2025.





Junior hiring loses ground





The report found that engineering and research teams had reduced their focus on lower-level technical recruitment by April 2026. Hiring managers also reported that AI was influencing their decisions about recruitment.





“Around a third of ML and a fifth of SWE managers reported hiring less due to AI,” the report stated.





The findings point to a shift in recruitment priorities at Anthropic, although the figures describe the company’s own workforce and do not establish a similar trend across the entire technology industry.





Key findings from the report include:





Junior technical hiring: The share of junior technical hires fell from 27% to 9%.

Junior representation: Junior-level employees’ share of technical departments declined from 21% to 14% since early 2025.

Hiring decisions: Around one-third of machine learning managers and one-fifth of software engineering managers reported hiring less because of AI.

Research basis: The report draws on internal employment, hiring and productivity data, alongside 17 employee interviews.





AI agents take on more work





The report also documented a rise in the amount of work performed by AI agents under employee direction. By August 2026, these agents were working six times as many hours as their human handlers, according to Anthropic.





The company also reported a sharp increase in coding output. Code commits per engineer rose to five times their level six months earlier, while employees in sales, legal and finance functions recorded higher output.





However, Anthropic cautioned against treating productivity gains as proof of improved business performance. The report noted that AI adoption alone might not explain every improvement.





Hiring priorities shift towards judgement and adaptability





As AI tools take on more routine technical tasks, the report describes a shift in what hiring managers value in candidates. Independent judgement, adaptability and the ability to work with AI are gaining importance relative to domain-specific skills and execution that automated tools can perform.





“Increasingly, hiring managers assess applicants based on their judgment and commitment, rather than the domain-specific skills and execution automated by AI tools,” the report stated.





For early-career professionals, the findings highlight a potential challenge: entry-level roles have traditionally provided opportunities to develop technical skills through practical work. The report raises concerns about how such opportunities may change as AI handles more tasks, but it does not establish the scale of any wider employment impact.





What the findings mean for early-career workers





Anthropic’s overall workforce continued to grow, and its absolute number of technical hires also increased, despite the decline in junior employees’ share of technical recruitment. The report therefore points to a change in the composition of hiring rather than a complete halt in technical recruitment.





It also highlights the limits of relying solely on employment protections for existing workers when AI changes recruitment patterns.





“Employment protections for incumbents will not benefit those not hired to begin with,” the report stated.





Anthropic said policies supporting worker retraining and income protection would be needed to address wider employment disruptions associated with AI.





The findings offer a company-specific view of how AI can influence hiring and work allocation. Whether similar changes emerge across the wider technology sector will depend on how employers balance automation, workforce growth and opportunities for professionals entering the job market.