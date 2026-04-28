China blocks Meta’s AI deal, signals stricter control over tech investments

Beijing has blocked a proposed artificial intelligence deal involving Meta, signalling tighter regulatory control over foreign participation in strategic technology sectors. The decision, taken by Chinese authorities, stops the US tech group’s planned acquisition of Singapore-based AI startup Manus, a transaction valued at around $1.75 billion USD.





China’s National Development and Reform Commission directed that foreign investment in the Manus project would not be permitted and asked all parties to withdraw from the deal, according to reporting by The420.in. The move highlights a shift towards stricter scrutiny of overseas investments, particularly from US companies, in sensitive areas such as artificial intelligence.





Deal halted amid strategic concerns





Meta had announced the acquisition in December 2025 as part of its broader push to strengthen AI capabilities. The company had said it intended to integrate Manus’s AI agent technology across its platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, to enable automated services at scale.





AI agents are designed to perform complex tasks such as customer service, travel planning and business operations with minimal human intervention. However, Chinese authorities viewed the deal beyond commercial value and assessed it through the lens of technological control and national interest, The420.in reported.





Key details of the blocked transaction include:





Proposed deal value of approximately ₹16,600 crore

Target company Manus, an AI startup originally launched in Beijing and now headquartered in Singapore

Focus on AI agents capable of autonomous task execution

Planned integration across Meta’s global digital platforms





The regulator’s intervention effectively terminates the transaction and introduces uncertainty over Manus’s expansion plans.





Policy tightening on foreign investment





The decision reflects broader policy signals from Beijing. Reports cited by The420.in indicate that Chinese authorities have recently cautioned domestic companies against accepting foreign investment, particularly from US entities, without explicit approval.





This tightening stance suggests a more controlled approach to cross-border capital flows in sectors linked to data, advanced technology and national security.





The move also indicates that foreign acquisitions in AI may face increased regulatory barriers, especially where ownership or access to technology could have strategic implications.





AI competition shapes dealmaking





The blocked deal comes against the backdrop of an intensifying global race in artificial intelligence, led primarily by the United States and China. Both countries are investing heavily in AI development, with companies and governments competing for technological leadership.





The420.in reported that former US President Donald Trump recently described the competition as a direct technological race, asserting that the US holds an advantage. Such narratives have further framed AI as a geopolitical priority rather than solely a commercial domain.





In this context, cross-border deals in AI are increasingly influenced by:

National security considerations

Control over data and infrastructure

Technological self-reliance

Geopolitical tensions between major economies





Implications for global investment





The decision is expected to have wider implications for global technology investment. Cross-border acquisitions, particularly in AI, are becoming more complex as regulatory frameworks tighten and geopolitical considerations weigh more heavily on corporate strategy.





Companies pursuing international expansion in advanced technologies may need to navigate:





Increased regulatory approvals

Greater scrutiny of ownership structures

Constraints on data access and usage

Political risks tied to cross-border deals





The blocked Meta-Manus transaction highlights how deal execution in the technology sector is increasingly shaped by policy and geopolitics, rather than market dynamics alone.





As artificial intelligence becomes central to economic and strategic priorities, regulatory oversight is likely to intensify. Governments are expected to take a more active role in determining how technology assets are owned, developed and deployed.





For global technology companies, the challenge will be to balance growth ambitions with regulatory realities, particularly in markets where national interests and data sovereignty are closely guarded.