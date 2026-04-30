Cognizant starts charging for AI alongside human work in new pricing model

Cognizant is reworking how IT services are priced by introducing artificial intelligence as a billable component alongside human work, marking a structural shift in the industry’s operating model.





The Nasdaq-listed firm has rolled out AI-infused rate cards that combine human effort with what it describes as “digital labour”, according to reporting by Moneycontrol. The move reflects a transition away from traditional effort-based billing towards models that incorporate automation-driven output.





Chief executive Ravi Kumar S said the new pricing framework captures different forms of interaction between humans and AI, ranging from AI assisting human work to more autonomous digital execution.





“We now have AI-infused rate cards with human labour and digital labour in different categories,” he said during a post-earnings interaction, as reported by Moneycontrol.





From hours billed to outcomes delivered





The change signals a broader rethink of how services are sold.





Historically, IT services firms have billed clients based on time and workforce deployed. Cognizant is now moving towards models that emphasise outcomes, managed services and transaction-based pricing.





Kumar framed this transition as a fundamental shift in the business.





“How do we transition from selling effort to selling outcomes,” he said, adding that the company is exploring fixed-price and outcome-linked engagements.





Key elements of the new pricing approach:

AI embedded directly into rate cards as “digital labour”

Billing structures moving beyond hours to outcome-based models

AI positioned as a visible, chargeable component in client work

Pricing reflects varying levels of human and AI interaction

The approach also aligns with client expectations, as enterprises increasingly seek to capture productivity gains from automation rather than pay for traditional staffing models.





Workforce metrics move towards AI usage





Alongside pricing changes, Cognizant has introduced a system to track how effectively employees use AI in their work.





The company has deployed an “AI fluency meter” across its workforce, assigning each employee a composite score based on multiple factors.





These include:

Usage of AI tools

Training completion

Certifications

Contributions to AI-led projects

“We now have something called the AI fluency meter… Every associate in the company has it,” Kumar said.





The system allows employees to identify skill gaps and improve their AI capabilities, while also creating a standardised benchmark for measuring readiness across the organisation.





Redefining productivity and performance





The introduction of AI-based scoring reflects a shift in how productivity is evaluated.

Instead of relying primarily on utilisation rates or hours billed, Cognizant is moving towards output driven by AI-enabled work. This suggests that performance metrics are being recalibrated to account for how technology amplifies individual contribution.





The shift also indicates a change in workforce expectations, with AI proficiency becoming a measurable and increasingly central component of performance.





Hybrid labour model takes shape





The changes in pricing and performance tracking are part of a broader move towards a hybrid labour model that combines human and digital capabilities.





Kumar said the traditional view of workforce structure is evolving.





“You have digital labour and human labour, you have agents and humans working together,” he noted.





This model is influencing hiring and training strategies, with the company focusing on building AI-native capabilities while reshaping existing roles.





Industry signals a wider transition





Cognizant’s move reflects a broader shift underway in the IT services sector.





As generative AI becomes more embedded in delivery models, traditional revenue structures based on headcount and hours are under pressure. Companies are being pushed to demonstrate value through measurable outcomes rather than scale alone.





By integrating AI into both pricing and workforce metrics, Cognizant is signalling that future growth will depend less on expanding teams and more on leveraging automation effectively.





The introduction of AI as a billable component marks a turning point in how technology services are packaged and sold.





For clients, it changes what they are paying for. For employees, it changes how performance is measured. And for service providers, it reshapes the economics of growth.





Cognizant’s approach suggests that the next phase of the industry will be defined not by how many people are deployed, but by how effectively human and digital labour work together to deliver outcomes.