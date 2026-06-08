Google begins shutting down Pixel Studio, redirects users to Gemini

Google has begun winding down Pixel Studio, its AI-powered image generation application for Pixel smartphones, signalling a broader effort to consolidate generative AI experiences under the Gemini platform.





The move marks the end of one of the Pixel ecosystem's most distinctive software features. Introduced alongside the Pixel 9 series in 2024, Pixel Studio allowed users to generate images, stickers and artwork from text prompts directly on their devices. The application came pre-installed on Pixel smartphones launched since then and served as a dedicated creative tool for AI-generated visual content.





According to a report from Android Authority, the latest version of the application effectively redirects users away from Pixel Studio and towards Gemini, confirming Google's intention to discontinue the standalone service.





New update points users to Gemini





Users running Pixel Studio version 2.3 are now greeted with a message encouraging them to create images and animations through Nano Banana in the Gemini app.





The update includes a direct "Open Gemini" button, which takes users straight to Google's AI assistant platform.





The change suggests that Google is consolidating image generation capabilities within Gemini rather than maintaining a separate Pixel-exclusive application.





Key changes reported





Pixel Studio version 2.3 redirects users to Gemini

Users are encouraged to create images and animations through Nano Banana within Gemini

Existing creations remain accessible through the app's library

Users can download previously generated content before the application becomes unavailable

The update is being rolled out gradually to users worldwide





While Google has not publicly detailed a final shutdown timeline, the latest software update effectively removes Pixel Studio's primary purpose as a standalone AI image generation tool.





Signs of a phase-out emerged earlier this year





The latest development follows months of indications that Pixel Studio's future was uncertain.





Reports earlier in 2026 suggested that some users running Pixel Studio version 2.2 could no longer access generative AI features within the application. Although those limitations appeared to affect only certain markets and devices, they raised questions about Google's long-term plans for the service.





Additional uncertainty emerged around device compatibility.





Several Pixel 8 users had reported that Pixel Studio was initially listed as compatible with their devices on a Google support page. According to reports, the documentation was later updated to specify support only for Pixel 9 and newer devices, effectively removing Pixel 8 models from the supported list.





Taken together, those developments pointed towards a gradual reduction in the app's strategic importance within Google's AI portfolio.





A short lifespan for a high-profile Pixel feature





Pixel Studio was introduced as part of Google's push to showcase on-device generative AI capabilities on Pixel smartphones.





The app offered a simple experience: users entered a text prompt and received AI-generated images, stickers or artwork within seconds.





However, despite being promoted as a Pixel-exclusive feature, the application experienced a relatively brief lifecycle.





The platform also attracted scrutiny shortly after launch. Reports in 2024 highlighted concerns that the tool could generate inappropriate or disturbing imagery under certain conditions, prompting discussions about AI safeguards and content moderation.





The shutdown places Pixel Studio among a long list of discontinued Google products and services, reflecting the company's ongoing tendency to streamline offerings as priorities evolve.





Gemini becomes the centre of Google's AI strategy





The retirement of Pixel Studio underscores Google's growing focus on making Gemini the primary destination for consumer AI experiences.





Over the past year, the company has steadily integrated Gemini across Android, Pixel devices, Workspace products and search experiences. Bringing image generation into the same platform further simplifies Google's AI product portfolio while centralising development efforts around a single ecosystem.





For Pixel users, the transition means AI image creation remains available, but through Gemini rather than a dedicated application.





As Google continues to reshape its AI strategy, Pixel Studio's exit illustrates how quickly standalone AI products can be absorbed into broader platforms as companies seek scale, consistency and a unified user experience.