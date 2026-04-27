Google to set up 1 GW AI data centre in Visakhapatnam with $15 billion investment

Google will invest $15 billion to build a 1 gigawatt hyperscale AI data centre in Visakhapatnam, marking one of the largest foreign direct investments in India’s technology sector.





The foundation stone for the project is scheduled to be laid on April 28 by N Chandrababu Naidu, signalling a significant push to position the state as a global hub for digital infrastructure.





Scale and infrastructure footprint





The proposed facility will span nearly 600 acres across Tarluwada, Adavivaram and Rambilli, and will operate as a hyperscale AI data centre with 1 GW capacity, The New Indian Express reported.





The scale of the project places it among the largest data centre investments globally, reflecting rising demand for computing power driven by artificial intelligence and cloud services.





The data centre will be supported by subsea cable connectivity, enabling direct digital links between Visakhapatnam and multiple international markets.





Strategic push for technology investment





The Andhra Pradesh government has positioned the project as part of its broader strategy to attract large-scale investments under its Speed of Doing Business policy.





Naidu said the project marks a turning point for the state’s technology ambitions. “Visakhapatnam will no longer be just a Port City; it will be recognised globally as a Data City,” he said, adding that the investment will create opportunities and jobs while strengthening the state’s global standing.





Ecosystem and employment impact





The project is expected to generate thousands of jobs across artificial intelligence, cloud operations, cybersecurity, data science and infrastructure management.





Partners including AdaniConneX and Airtel Nxtra are part of the broader ecosystem supporting the initiative.





The state government is also working towards building a multi gigawatt digital infrastructure network with a planned capacity of 6.5 GW, aimed at creating a wider AI and data centre ecosystem.



Visakhapatnam’s coastal location makes it suitable for a submarine cable landing station, enhancing its role in global data networks. The government is also planning to ensure green energy supply for the project and other upcoming data centres.





The development positions Visakhapatnam as a potential AI gateway for Asia, as India accelerates investments in digital infrastructure and advanced computing capabilities.