HCLTech's $150 million investment creates new AI unicorn in India - Sarvam

Sarvam, the Indian sovereign AI startup founded by Pratyush Kumar and Vivek Raghavan, has entered the unicorn club after raising $234 million in the first close of its Series B funding round, according to an announcement by the company.





The funding round values the Bengaluru-headquartered startup at $1.5 billion post-money and includes a $150 million strategic investment from HCLTech, marking one of the largest investments in India's emerging artificial intelligence ecosystem.





The first close forms part of a planned $300 million Series B round, with Sarvam yet to disclose a timeline for raising the remaining $66 million.





Strategic partnership strengthens sovereign AI ambitions





The funding round brings together a mix of strategic and financial investors.





Alongside HCLTech, the round included participation from:





Bessemer Venture Partners

Khosla Ventures

Peak XV Partners





The company disclosed that early investor Lightspeed Venture Partners did not participate in the round.





According to Sarvam, the partnership with HCLTech extends beyond capital and is intended to help accelerate the development of a full-stack sovereign AI ecosystem for enterprises and governments.





The two companies plan to combine Sarvam's AI research capabilities with HCLTech's global enterprise reach, engineering expertise, software assets and transformation capabilities.





C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech, said the investment represents a significant step towards building a trusted and globally competitive AI ecosystem from India.





Capital to fund next-generation AI models





Sarvam said the newly raised capital will be directed towards advancing research and development of its next frontier AI model.





The company identified several priority areas for investment:





Agentic AI applications

Coding-focused AI systems

Cybersecurity use cases

Large-scale compute infrastructure

Enterprise and government deployments





The startup also plans to expand implementation across sectors including banking, insurance, government technology and defence.





According to co-founder Pratyush Kumar, the company's objective is to develop AI systems designed specifically for India's scale and complexity, including models capable of understanding Indian languages, processing local documents and supporting enterprise-grade deployments.





Startup emerges from India's AI ecosystem





Sarvam was founded by Kumar and Raghavan, both of whom were previously associated with AI4Bharat, the language AI initiative based at IIT Madras.





The startup was also among the earliest companies selected under the government's IndiaAI Mission, placing it at the centre of India's efforts to build domestic AI capabilities.





The company's rise reflects growing investor interest in sovereign AI platforms that can be developed, trained and deployed within national ecosystems rather than relying entirely on international AI providers.





Adoption metrics highlight commercial traction





At the India AI Impact Summit earlier this year, Sarvam unveiled its flagship foundational models, Sarvam 30B and Sarvam 105B, both trained from scratch in India.





According to the company:





Sarvam 105B is designed to compete on knowledge, reasoning and agentic AI benchmarks.

Sarvam 30B has been optimised for deployment on consumer-grade hardware.

The company's conversational AI platform handles more than 2 million interactions daily .

. Daily interaction volumes have doubled over the past two months.





The startup also disclosed several deployment metrics across sectors.





Its products are currently being used to:





Digitise more than 35 million pages of insurance forms and land records through Sarvam Vision.

of insurance forms and land records through Sarvam Vision. Transcribe more than 500,000 hours of audio each month using its speech models.

using its speech models. Support agricultural data collection from 17 million farmers for the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

for the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Enable AI-powered engagement programmes reaching 45 million insurance policyholders.





Sarvam has also partnered with SBI Life Insurance to deploy generative AI applications focused on customer engagement and sales support.





Growing competition in India's AI race





The funding round arrives as India seeks to strengthen domestic AI capabilities amid intensifying global competition in artificial intelligence.





Unlike many startups focused on building applications on top of existing large language models, Sarvam has concentrated on developing foundational models, speech systems, multimodal AI products and enterprise deployment capabilities from within India.





The combination of a significant strategic investment from HCLTech, growing enterprise adoption and government-backed AI initiatives places the company among the most closely watched players in India's AI landscape.





As Sarvam prepares to close the remainder of its Series B round, attention will now turn to how effectively it can scale its infrastructure, advance frontier model development and translate growing demand for sovereign AI into large-scale commercial deployments across India and global markets.