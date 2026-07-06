Infosys, TCS and Wipro each deploy Microsoft 365 Copilot to over 100,000 employees

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro have each expanded Microsoft 365 Copilot deployments to more than 100,000 employees, taking the combined rollout across the three companies to over 300,000 licensed users in less than six months.





The milestone, announced by Microsoft, represents one of the company's largest and fastest enterprise AI deployments globally. It also reflects how major organisations are moving beyond AI pilots and embedding artificial intelligence into everyday business operations.





The latest expansion builds on the 50,000-seat deployments announced in December 2025, highlighting the pace at which AI is being adopted across engineering, service delivery and business functions.





Microsoft sees shift from AI tools to AI operating models





According to Microsoft, the rollout reflects a broader transition from deploying AI as a standalone productivity tool to making it part of an enterprise operating model, where AI agents work alongside employees across business-critical workflows.





The company said the deployment aligns with findings from its Work Trend Index 2026, which describes the emergence of "Frontier Firms", organisations redesigning work around human and AI collaboration.





Microsoft also shared global adoption trends:





49% of Copilot usage is now focused on cognitive work such as analysis, creativity and problem-solving.

of Copilot usage is now focused on cognitive work such as analysis, creativity and problem-solving. 58% of users say they are producing work they could not have completed a year earlier.

of users say they are producing work they could not have completed a year earlier. Among advanced users, the figure rises to 80% .

. Organisational factors, including workplace culture, managerial support and talent practices, generate more than twice the AI impact of individual factors.





Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Microsoft, said AI at this scale is changing how organisations operate, compete and grow rather than simply improving productivity.





Microsoft also said global Microsoft 365 Copilot adoption continues to accelerate, with paid seats growing to 20 million worldwide. Seats added during the latest quarter increased by more than 250%, while the number of customers deploying more than 50,000 seats has quadrupled year on year.





Infosys reports more than 91% monthly active usage





Infosys has extended Microsoft 365 Copilot to more than 100,000 employees, integrating the platform across delivery, engineering and corporate functions. According to the company:





More than 91% of licensed users are active each month.

of licensed users are active each month. Copilot is integrated into Infosys Topaz, the company's AI-first transformation programme.





Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Infosys, said the company is embedding AI into everyday work to strengthen enterprise effectiveness and help clients realise greater value from AI.





TCS expands AI into everyday work





TCS said more than 100,000 associates now have access to Microsoft 365 Copilot as part of its AI-first workplace strategy. The company reported:





86% of Copilot-licensed associates actively use AI in their daily work.

of Copilot-licensed associates actively use AI in their daily work. 20% to 25% productivity improvements in research and content creation tasks.

productivity improvements in research and content creation tasks. Twice as fast insight generation.

insight generation. 25% to 35% reduction in selective work cycle times through AI-assisted workflows.





K. Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TCS, said the rollout forms part of the company's tcsAI transformation programme, designed to build a Human plus AI operating model across the organisation.





Wipro highlights productivity gains at scale





Wipro has also expanded Microsoft 365 Copilot to more than 100,000 employees, supported through its Wipro Intelligence™ platform. According to the company:





Monthly active usage exceeds 95% .

. Employees generate approximately 7.5 million prompts every month.

every month. Users average 23 AI-assisted actions per week .

. The rollout has translated into more than 250,000 full-time equivalent workdays saved every quarter.





Wipro also said its workforce has developed more than 29,000 end user-created AI agents, alongside over 60 enterprise-grade agentic AI solutions supporting different business functions.





One example cited by the company is an AI-powered appraisal agent that has reduced performance review effort by nearly 70% through evidence-based goal tracking.





Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Wipro, said the company is embedding AI into everyday work to improve execution, productivity, innovation and customer outcomes.





India emerges as a key enterprise AI market





Microsoft said the rapid expansion across the three IT companies positions India among the fastest-growing enterprise AI markets in Asia.





The company believes the next stage of adoption will focus on extending AI further into client delivery, business operations and enterprise workflows, reflecting a broader shift from experimentation to AI becoming part of core business infrastructure.





For HR and business leaders, the rollout illustrates how large organisations are moving beyond pilot programmes to workforce-wide AI adoption, with measurable improvements in productivity, collaboration and operational efficiency becoming central to enterprise transformation.