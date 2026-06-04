Infosys, TCS and Wipro now have 300,000+ employees using Copilot as AI moves into daily work

India's largest IT services companies are rapidly moving artificial intelligence from pilot projects into everyday work.





Microsoft announced that Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro have each scaled Microsoft 365 Copilot deployments to more than 100,000 employees, taking the combined rollout beyond 300,000 seats in less than six months.





The milestone represents one of Microsoft's largest enterprise AI deployments globally and reflects how major employers are increasingly embedding AI into core business processes rather than treating it as a standalone productivity tool.





The announcement follows deployments of around 50,000 seats per company announced in December 2025, highlighting the speed at which AI adoption is expanding across the Indian IT sector.





For HR and business leaders, the development offers a glimpse into how large organisations are redesigning work around a combination of human expertise and AI assistance.





Enterprise AI moves beyond the pilot phase





Microsoft positioned the expansion as evidence that organisations are moving from AI experimentation to AI as an operating model.





The company said the deployments align with findings from its Work Trend Index 2026, which describes the emergence of what it calls the "Frontier Firm" where human employees and AI agents work together across business-critical functions.





The scale of adoption is notable not only because of the number of employees involved, but because AI is now being embedded into engineering, service delivery, collaboration, productivity and operational workflows.





According to Microsoft:





Infosys, TCS and Wipro have each crossed 100,000 Copilot licences

Combined deployments now exceed 300,000 employees

The expansion occurred within six months

Global Microsoft 365 Copilot paid seats have reached 20 million

Seats added during the quarter increased by more than 250%

Customers with more than 50,000 seats have grown fourfold year-on-year





Judson Althoff, CEO of Microsoft Commercial Business, said organisations at this scale are increasingly measuring AI by its impact on business operations rather than productivity gains alone.





He said the three Indian IT firms are using Copilot and AI agents to improve decision-making, accelerate execution and strengthen customer outcomes.





New workplace patterns begin to emerge





Microsoft's latest research suggests that AI is already changing the nature of work itself.





According to the company's global data:





49% of Copilot usage is focused on cognitive work including analysis, problem-solving and creativity

is focused on cognitive work including analysis, problem-solving and creativity 58% of users say they are producing work they could not have completed a year earlier

say they are producing work they could not have completed a year earlier Among advanced users, that figure rises to 80%

Organisational factors such as culture, leadership support and talent practices drive more than twice the impact of individual user factors





The findings suggest that successful AI adoption depends as much on organisational readiness as technology deployment.





That shift is becoming visible inside large enterprises as AI increasingly moves into everyday workflows rather than isolated innovation projects.





Infosys reports strong engagement across functions





At Infosys, Copilot has been deployed across delivery, engineering and corporate functions as part of the company's broader AI strategy.





The company said more than 91% of Copilot users are active monthly users, indicating widespread adoption among employees.





Salil Parekh, CEO and Managing Director of Infosys, said the company sees AI as a transformational capability that becomes valuable when deeply embedded into everyday work.

Infosys is integrating AI through its Infosys Topaz platform, which is designed to embed AI across internal workflows and client-facing operations.





The company said its long-standing partnership with Microsoft continues to support AI-led transformation initiatives across global enterprises.





TCS links Copilot adoption to productivity gains





TCS said it has empowered more than 100,000 associates with Microsoft 365 Copilot as part of its broader effort to build an AI-first culture.





The company reported strong employee engagement, with 86% of Copilot-licensed associates actively using AI in their daily work.





According to TCS, teams using Copilot have reported:





20% to 25% productivity improvements in research and content creation tasks

in research and content creation tasks Two times faster insight generation

25% to 35% reductions in selected work-cycle times





The company said employees are using Copilot across reporting, meeting management, documentation, analysis and knowledge-based work.





K. Krithivasan, CEO and Managing Director of TCS, said the deployment forms part of the company's broader Human + AI operating model and supports its internal transformation programme, tcsAI.





Wipro scales AI use across operations





Wipro reported some of the highest adoption metrics among the three companies.

The company said monthly active usage of Copilot has exceeded 95%, with employees generating approximately 7.5 million prompts each month.





According to Wipro, employees average 23 AI-assisted actions per user per week, contributing to more than 250,000 full-time equivalent days saved every quarter.





The company has also expanded the use of AI agents throughout the organisation.





Key figures disclosed by Wipro include:





More than 29,000 end-user developed agents

More than 60 enterprise-grade agentic solutions

Nearly 70% reduction in appraisal review effort through an AI-powered performance management agent





The deployment forms part of the company's broader Wipro Intelligence™ strategy, which combines AI platforms, solutions and business processes across internal operations and client engagements.





Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Wipro, said the company's focus remains on generating measurable business value through enterprise-scale AI adoption.





India emerges as a key market for workplace AI





The latest milestone reinforces India's growing role in enterprise AI adoption.





With three of the world's largest IT services companies rapidly scaling Copilot deployments, the country is becoming one of Microsoft's fastest-growing markets for workplace AI.





The development also signals a broader shift in enterprise technology strategy.





Rather than limiting AI to specific teams or use cases, organisations are increasingly integrating AI into collaboration tools, business workflows and decision-making processes used by thousands of employees every day.





As Infosys, TCS and Wipro move deeper into AI-enabled operating models, the next phase of adoption is expected to focus on client delivery, business operations and enterprise workflows, pushing AI further into the fabric of everyday work.





For employers, the message is becoming clearer: the conversation is no longer about whether AI should be used at work, but how organisations redesign work once AI becomes part of the workforce itself.