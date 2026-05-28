KPMG opens Singapore AI hub to help companies scale trusted AI adoption

KPMG has launched a new artificial intelligence hub in Singapore aimed at helping businesses move beyond pilot projects and scale AI adoption across core operations, governance and customer-facing functions.





The company said its new Trusted Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence (AI CoE) has been established with support from the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and will function as a capability and collaboration hub for enterprises, government agencies and academic institutions.





The launch reflects a broader shift underway globally as organisations move from testing generative AI tools in isolated workflows towards integrating AI systems into large-scale business operations.





Singapore positioned as trusted AI deployment hub





KPMG said the Singapore-based centre will focus on helping organisations build AI systems that meet growing demands around governance, compliance, security and operational reliability.





The company said the centre is intended to strengthen Singapore’s position as a globally trusted AI innovation and deployment hub.





According to KPMG, the AI CoE will work with companies, public sector agencies and universities to co-develop AI solutions and strengthen ecosystem-wide AI capabilities.





Initial sector focus areas include:





Financial services

Infrastructure and logistics

Manufacturing

Government services

Healthcare

Real estate





The company said the initiative will also target enterprise functions including:





Finance

Governance, risk and compliance

Customer service

Operations management





KPMG to test AI tools internally before client rollout





KPMG said it plans to use itself as “Client Zero” for selected AI solutions developed through the centre.





That means the company will first test and deploy AI systems within its own internal operations before introducing them to enterprise clients.





Industry analysts say the approach reflects growing pressure on professional services firms to demonstrate practical enterprise AI implementation rather than limiting efforts to advisory services alone.





In a statement reported by International Accounting Bulletin, Lee Sze Yeng, Managing Partner at KPMG Singapore, said businesses increasingly need support in identifying operational gaps and building AI systems capable of meeting international trust and governance expectations.





“Through the KPMG Singapore Trusted AI Centre of Excellence, we are partnering with businesses to rigorously assess where they stand, close the gaps that matter, and build AI that is trusted not just locally but in the markets most critical to their growth,” Lee said.





New assurance framework aligned with global AI rules





Alongside the launch of the AI hub, KPMG also introduced its Trusted AI Assurance framework in Singapore.





The framework is designed to help organisations assess AI deployments using evidence-based governance and compliance standards as regulatory scrutiny around enterprise AI intensifies globally.





According to the company, the framework aligns with:





The European Union AI Act

NIST AI Risk Management Framework

ISO 42001

Singapore’s Model AI Governance Framework





The launch comes as regulators and enterprises increasingly focus on explainability, accountability and risk management in AI systems, particularly in sectors handling financial, healthcare and sensitive operational data.





AI competition intensifies among professional services firms





The Singapore launch also reflects intensifying competition among global consulting, audit and technology firms seeking to position themselves as enterprise AI transformation partners.





Large consulting firms have been rapidly expanding investments in generative AI capabilities, governance frameworks and AI integration services over the past year as demand accelerates across industries.





KPMG recently integrated Anthropic’s Claude AI into its global Digital Gateway technology platform as part of its wider AI strategy.





Singapore’s government has also been actively promoting the country as a regional AI development and deployment centre, particularly around trusted and regulated AI systems.





Jermaine Loy, Managing Director at the Singapore EDB, said the agency welcomed KPMG’s efforts to strengthen Singapore’s AI ecosystem and global positioning.





“We welcome KPMG Singapore’s efforts to work with EDB and the relevant agencies in advancing Singapore's position as a globally trusted hub for AI deployment and innovation,” Loy said.





As enterprise AI adoption moves from experimentation to operational scale, consulting firms are increasingly competing not just on technology capability, but on governance credibility, deployment expertise and the ability to help businesses manage regulatory complexity across markets.