KPMG sets 75% AI usage target for employees via internal dashboard

KPMG has introduced an internal dashboard to track how often employees use artificial intelligence tools, setting a 75% usage target for many staff as it accelerates adoption across its US advisory business.





According to reporting by Business Insider, the system allows employees to monitor their own AI usage, benchmark it against peers, and measure progress against internal targets. The move comes as the firm pushes for more consistent and advanced use of AI tools across a workforce of roughly 10,000 in the division.





The dashboard, launched late last year, is part of a broader effort to embed AI into day-to-day workflows and demonstrate measurable returns from the technology.





Dashboard turns AI adoption into a measurable metric

KPMG is positioning AI usage as a performance lever rather than an optional capability. The internal tracker aggregates usage across both proprietary and third-party tools and presents it in a comparative format.





Key details from the rollout:





75% usage target: Employees are expected to use AI on roughly three-quarters of working days

Employees are expected to use AI on roughly three-quarters of working days Scale: Around 10,000 employees in the US advisory unit are covered

Around 10,000 employees in the US advisory unit are covered Adoption rate: More than 90% of US employees use AI weekly , according to the firm

More than , according to the firm Benchmarking: Staff can compare their usage against peers and internal goals

Staff can compare their usage against peers and internal goals Tool coverage: Includes internal platforms and external tools such as Microsoft 365 Copilot





Russ Grote, a spokesperson for KPMG, told Business Insider that regular AI users tend to produce higher-quality work, experience lower stress levels, and spend more time on strategic tasks. He added that these outcomes can support faster career progression and improved client delivery.





Adoption push follows workforce cuts





The dashboard rollout comes shortly after KPMG cut around 400 roles in its US advisory business, underscoring the pressure on consulting firms to improve productivity while investing in AI capabilities.





The firm has been explicit about its expectations. Chief executive Tim Walsh previously told Business Insider that widespread AI use is “critical” to employee success, signalling a shift from experimentation to operational dependence.





Internally, KPMG provides access to multiple AI systems, including its aIQ Chat platform, which connects employees to large language models such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. It also uses Digital Gateway, an AI driven platform designed to support tax and regulatory planning.





Employees flag gaps in measurement





Despite the structured rollout, some employees have raised concerns about how accurately the dashboard reflects real usage.





Two employees cited by Business Insider said the system can be easily manipulated and does not fully capture how AI is used in practice. One noted that simply running a prompt could count as daily usage, regardless of its relevance or impact.





They also pointed to blind spots. Certain developer tools, including newer AI coding platforms, are not tracked by the dashboard, potentially underreporting more advanced or specialised use cases.





One employee said usage metrics could be artificially inflated by automating prompts outside working hours, calling into question how meaningful the data is as a productivity signal.





Firms race to quantify AI returns





KPMG’s approach reflects a wider trend across corporate and consulting sectors, where companies are under pressure to show tangible returns on AI investments.





Business Insider reports that several large organisations have introduced similar tracking systems:





JPMorgan Chase is monitoring how developers use AI tools such as GitHub Copilot and Claude, ranking engineers by usage

The Walt Disney Company tracks employee AI activity, including frequency and token generation

Amazon measures how often AI tools are embedded into engineering workflows and whether they deliver results





These systems signal a shift from anecdotal AI benefits to quantifiable metrics tied to productivity and performance.





KPMG maintains that its approach is designed to encourage rather than mandate behaviour. Alongside the dashboard, the firm has introduced initiatives such as the AI Spark Innovation Awards, offering financial incentives for employees who demonstrate creative applications of AI.





The firm has also collaborated with the University of Texas at Austin to study how employees can extract greater value from AI tools. According to Grote, the research suggests that effective users treat AI as a collaborative partner rather than a basic task automation tool.