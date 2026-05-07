Meesho says AI now generates more than 70% of its codebase

SoftBank-backed e-commerce platform Meesho is rapidly expanding its use of artificial intelligence across core operations, with chief executive Vidit Aatrey revealing that more than 70 per cent of the company’s code is now generated using AI tools.





The disclosure, reported by Moneycontrol, highlights how Indian technology firms are increasingly integrating generative AI into engineering and product development workflows to improve speed, efficiency and scalability.





Aatrey said the company had made a deliberate strategic shift towards AI-led development.

“We have made a deliberate bet on AI as the operating system for how we build,” Aatrey said.





He added that Meesho was now releasing products “faster and with greater reliability than at any point” in the company’s history.





AI takes larger role in software development





The company’s latest comments indicate that AI is becoming central to how Meesho builds and manages technology infrastructure.





Rather than using AI only for customer-facing features, the company is embedding automation directly into software engineering and operational systems.





Key developments highlighted by the company include:





More than 70% of Meesho’s code is AI-generated

AI is being integrated across operational workflows

The company is investing in AI-led commerce infrastructure

Product release cycles are accelerating through AI-assisted development

The company says reliability and execution speed have improved





Meesho did not disclose which AI tools or models are being used for code generation, nor did it specify how engineering governance and code review processes are being managed internally.





Generative AI adoption gathers pace across startups





Meesho’s move reflects a broader trend across India’s startup ecosystem, where companies are increasingly adopting generative AI tools to automate software engineering, logistics, customer support and internal operations.





Technology firms globally have accelerated investments in AI-powered coding systems over the past two years as businesses look to improve developer productivity and reduce repetitive engineering workloads.





For consumer internet companies operating in highly competitive markets, faster deployment and operational efficiency are becoming critical differentiators.





Meesho has been scaling technology investments as competition intensifies across India’s e-commerce sector, particularly in value-focused and mass-market digital commerce.





AI strategy linked to operational efficiency





Aatrey’s description of AI as the “operating system” for how the company builds products suggests the technology is influencing a wider range of workflows beyond software coding.





Industry observers have increasingly noted that AI-generated code can help companies shorten development cycles, automate routine programming tasks and allow engineering teams to focus on higher-level system architecture and product innovation.





At the same time, the growing reliance on AI-generated software has intensified discussions around quality control, cybersecurity and governance frameworks.





Meesho has not publicly outlined the extent of manual engineering oversight involved in reviewing AI-generated code.





Technology firms rethink engineering models





The increasing use of AI-assisted development reflects a wider transformation underway across the global technology sector.





Companies are moving beyond pilot projects and experimenting with AI as a foundational operational layer capable of reshaping how digital products are designed, tested and deployed.





For Meesho, greater automation could help improve execution speed while supporting platform scalability in a rapidly evolving e-commerce market.





The company’s comments also underline how generative AI is becoming deeply embedded in day-to-day business operations rather than remaining a standalone experimental technology.





As AI adoption expands further across the startup ecosystem, companies are expected to continue balancing automation gains with concerns around governance, reliability and workforce adaptation.