Microsoft cancels Claude Code licences after engineers use it too much

Microsoft is reportedly cancelling most internal licences for Claude Code across its Experiences and Devices division after heavy employee usage pushed AI-related costs sharply higher, exposing a growing financial challenge facing enterprise AI adoption.





According to reporting by TechRadar, the company has instructed engineers working across Windows, Microsoft 365, Outlook, Teams and Surface to stop using Anthropic’s coding assistant and shift instead to GitHub Copilot CLI, Microsoft’s own AI-powered command-line coding tool.





The changes are expected to take effect by June 30, 2026, which also marks the end of Microsoft’s fiscal year.





The move is notable because Microsoft has positioned itself as one of the world’s most aggressive adopters of artificial intelligence. Earlier this year, chief executive Satya Nadella said the company now generates up to 30 per cent of its code using generative AI.





Microsoft has also invested around $13 billion in OpenAI and integrated AI tools across nearly every major product line.





Internal AI experiment runs into cost concerns





The decision was first reported by The Verge journalist Tom Warren through his Notepad newsletter on May 14.





According to Warren, Claude Code had become “perhaps a little too popular” among Microsoft engineers, with many developers preferring Anthropic’s tool over Microsoft’s own AI coding systems.





The internal memo announcing the decision reportedly came from Rajesh Jha, Microsoft’s Executive Vice President.





In comments cited by Memeburn, Jha said Claude Code had played an important role in helping Microsoft understand AI-assisted software development, but added that GitHub Copilot CLI offered one major advantage because Microsoft could directly shape the product through GitHub.





The official explanation given internally was “toolchain unification”, though reports suggested cost reduction also played a significant role in the decision.





Why enterprise AI bills are becoming a problem





Claude Code was reportedly introduced within Microsoft’s Experiences and Devices division in December 2025. Less than six months later, the internal rollout is being scaled back.





The issue was not low adoption. Reports suggest the opposite happened.





Unlike traditional software licences, most advanced AI tools rely on token-based pricing systems. Every prompt, code review, debugging request or generated response consumes tokens that translate directly into usage costs.





At small scale, those costs remain manageable. But when thousands of engineers use AI systems continuously, expenses can rise rapidly.





According to AI Magazine, this pricing structure is beginning to create serious budgeting problems for large enterprises deploying AI tools across engineering teams.





Uber’s AI spending highlights broader industry risk





The financial pressure linked to enterprise AI adoption is not limited to Microsoft.





According to reports cited by AI Magazine and Storyboard18, ride-hailing company Uber deployed Claude Code to around 5,000 engineers and later saw monthly usage rates rise to between 84 and 95 per cent by April 2026.





The reports said Uber’s per-engineer API spending reached between $500 and $2,000 per month.





As a result, Uber reportedly exhausted its entire $3.4 billion AI budget for 2026 within four months.





The figures have intensified debate inside the technology sector over whether companies fully understand the long-term economics of large-scale AI deployment.





AI pricing models are changing rapidly





The pressure created by rising AI usage costs is now reshaping pricing strategies across the industry.





According to Windows Central, GitHub will move all Copilot plans to usage-based billing through GitHub AI Credits starting from June 1, 2026.





Reports also noted that AI software prices in the United States have climbed between 20 and 37 per cent in recent months.





The growing costs are forcing companies to rethink how they deploy AI tools internally.





Traditional enterprise software generally uses fixed pricing regardless of how heavily employees use the product. AI systems work differently. The more useful the tool becomes, the more employees use it, and the more expensive it gets.





That shift is creating a new challenge for businesses attempting to balance productivity gains with unpredictable operating costs.





Microsoft remains committed to AI





Despite the rollback of Claude Code licences, Microsoft is not stepping away from artificial intelligence.





The company continues to embed AI across its software ecosystem and retains access to Claude models through platforms including Microsoft Foundry and Microsoft 365 Copilot, according to reports cited by Memeburn.





However, the latest move signals that even the world’s largest technology companies are beginning to scrutinise the financial sustainability of enterprise AI usage more closely.





The development may also influence how investors evaluate AI adoption trends, particularly for companies dependent on token-based pricing models for revenue growth.





For firms such as Anthropic, which is reportedly raising capital at a massive valuation, Microsoft’s decision introduces fresh questions about whether enterprise customers will continue spending aggressively on external AI platforms once operational costs begin escalating at scale.