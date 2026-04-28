Microsoft to deploy Copilot across Accenture’s around 7 lakh employees in largest enterprise deal

Microsoft will roll out its Copilot 365 AI assistant across Accenture’s workforce of around 7 lakh employees, marking the largest enterprise deployment of the tool to date. The move reflects a decisive push by Microsoft to convert its extensive enterprise base into paying users of its AI products, even as questions persist around adoption and returns.





The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement in a joint statement, according to reporting by Reuters. The rollout significantly expands Accenture’s earlier plan in 2024 to offer Copilot to up to 300,000 employees, underlining the consulting firm’s aggressive approach to embedding AI into its operations.





Enterprise push amid slower-than-expected uptake





The deal comes at a critical moment for Microsoft’s AI strategy. While the company has integrated Copilot across its Microsoft 365 suite, paid adoption remains limited, with just over 3% of its more than 450 million enterprise users subscribing to the $30 per month offering.





Investor concerns have also intensified. Microsoft’s shares have declined about 12% this year, following their steepest quarterly fall since the 2008 financial crisis in the January to March period. Analysts have increasingly questioned whether the company’s substantial AI investments are translating into measurable returns.





At the same time, Microsoft has been adjusting its AI strategy. The company is now offering multiple AI models, including technology from Anthropic, and deploying tools such as “Critique”, which uses one model to evaluate another’s output. According to Charles Lamanna, who leads Microsoft’s M365 apps and Copilot platform, these efforts are helping drive demand, Reuters reported.





A revised partnership with OpenAI, announced earlier, has also ended Microsoft’s exclusive access to OpenAI’s technology, allowing the ChatGPT maker to distribute its products across competing cloud platforms.





Accenture doubles down on AI-led productivity





For Accenture, the expanded rollout signals a deeper commitment to AI-led transformation. The company has emerged as one of the most active corporate adopters of AI, even linking senior-level promotions to usage of the technology, according to media reports cited by Reuters.

Early results from its Copilot deployment suggest tangible gains:





97% of employees said Copilot helped them complete routine tasks faster

said Copilot helped them complete routine tasks faster Tasks were completed up to 15 times quicker , based on internal feedback

, based on internal feedback 53% of users reported significant productivity improvements

reported significant productivity improvements Findings are based on a self-reported survey of 200,000 employees





“Our teams are already doing higher-value work because of it,” Accenture Chief Executive Julie Sweet said.





However, broader evidence on AI-led productivity remains mixed. A February study by the National Bureau of Economic Research, covering nearly 6,000 senior executives across the US, UK, Germany and Australia, found that almost 90% reported no meaningful impact of AI on employment or productivity over the past three years.





What this signals for enterprise AI adoption





The scale of the Microsoft-Accenture deal highlights a growing divide in enterprise AI adoption. While some organisations are moving rapidly to integrate AI into core workflows, others remain cautious, awaiting clearer returns.





For Microsoft, the agreement offers both validation and pressure. Large-scale deployments can accelerate usage, but sustained growth will depend on whether enterprises translate early productivity gains into long-term value.





For Accenture, the rollout positions the company at the forefront of enterprise AI experimentation, where the focus is shifting from pilots to full-scale operational integration.





As AI tools move deeper into everyday work, the next phase will test whether enterprise adoption can move beyond experimentation to measurable business impact. Large deals such as this may set the pace, but they also raise expectations around productivity, cost efficiency, and workforce outcomes.