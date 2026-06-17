Nearly 1 in 5 businesses use AI, 96% haven't cut jobs: Report

Businesses are adopting artificial intelligence at a growing pace, yet the vast majority have not reduced headcount as a result, according to a new report from LendingTree.





The findings offer a more measured picture of AI's immediate impact on employment, at a time when concerns about automation-driven job losses continue to dominate conversations about the future of work.





According to the report, nearly one in five US businesses have used AI within the past two weeks. However, 96% reported making no employment changes as a result of implementing the technology.





The data suggests that, for now, organisations are largely deploying AI as a productivity tool rather than a workforce replacement strategy.





AI adoption is rising across workplaces





The LendingTree report found that AI use is becoming increasingly common across business operations, with even more organisations planning to introduce the technology over the next six months.





While adoption rates continue to climb, current use cases remain concentrated around routine knowledge work and administrative tasks.





According to the report, businesses are primarily using AI for:





Writing emails and business documents

Conducting information searches

Data analysis and research-related tasks





These applications have emerged as natural starting points because they can be integrated into existing workflows without requiring major organisational restructuring.





The findings indicate that companies are using AI to enhance employee productivity and support day-to-day operations rather than fundamentally redesign jobs.





Job losses remain limited despite concerns





Public debate around AI has frequently focused on the possibility of large-scale workforce displacement.





However, the LendingTree data points to a different reality in the early stages of adoption. The report found that:





Nearly 20% of businesses have used AI recently

96% reported no employment-related changes linked to AI implementation

More companies intend to adopt AI within the next six months





The results suggest that AI's immediate effect on employment remains limited, despite growing investment in the technology across industries.





That does not mean concerns have disappeared.





Matt Schultz, Chief Consumer Finance Analyst at LendingTree, acknowledged that uncertainty remains around how AI could reshape work in the longer term.





"Still, I understand why the fears about job losses persist. We're in the early innings of this massive change, and no one quite knows what to expect," Schultz said in comments accompanying the report.





A technology shift still taking shape





The findings arrive as businesses worldwide continue experimenting with generative AI tools and automation platforms.





Many organisations are still assessing where AI can create efficiencies, improve decision-making or reduce repetitive work. As a result, current deployments remain focused on assisting employees rather than replacing them.





The report also highlights a gap between public fears and current workplace realities. While AI adoption is increasing, its practical use today appears centred on augmenting human work rather than eliminating jobs.