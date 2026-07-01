No Chief AI Officer. SAP gives CEO and COO bigger AI roles instead

SAP has expanded the role of its top leadership in artificial intelligence instead of creating a dedicated Chief AI Officer position, as the company reshapes its executive structure to accelerate AI product development.





The latest organisational changes place more responsibility for product and engineering with CEO Christian Klein and Chief Operating Officer Thomas Saueressig, marking the second major leadership reorganisation at Europe's largest software company this year.





According to technology publication TNW, the move is designed to bring AI decision-making closer to the executives responsible for the company's overall strategy and operations as competition in enterprise AI intensifies.





AI becomes a bigger responsibility for SAP's top executives





SAP's latest reshuffle redistributes responsibility for product development across its senior leadership rather than leaving it further down the organisation.





The company said the objective is to reduce the distance between leaders defining its AI strategy and the teams building AI-powered products.





The changes follow an earlier leadership reorganisation announced in March. At the time:





Thomas Saueressig became Chief Customer Officer from April.

became from April. Responsibility for SAP's sales organisation shifted to Saueressig.

The move allowed Christian Klein to devote more attention to the company's AI strategy.





The latest changes extend the same approach to SAP's product and engineering functions, where AI capabilities are developed and integrated into enterprise software.





AI remains at the centre of SAP's transformation





Klein has repeatedly described AI as the company's biggest strategic priority. Speaking previously about SAP's direction, he said: "The AI evolution is moving rapidly, and we need to keep pace."





He also said SAP intends to "transform SAP end to end, going all in on AI." The company has not announced specific product timelines or explained how the revised reporting structure will affect future AI releases.





Growing pressure to move faster





The leadership changes come as enterprise software companies race to embed AI across their product portfolios.





Unlike companies building large language models, SAP's focus is on integrating AI into enterprise resource planning software used by businesses to manage finance, supply chains, procurement and operations.





According to TNW, SAP faces increasing pressure to deliver AI capabilities quickly as competitors accelerate their own product development.





The publication noted investors have also closely watched SAP's AI strategy, making leadership execution an important focus.





Industry-wide shift towards AI





SAP is not the only technology company restructuring around AI.





Across the enterprise software industry, companies are reorganising teams, investing in AI infrastructure and redesigning products around AI assistants and automation.





TNW also noted that Oracle has been restructuring parts of its business while increasing its focus on AI and data centres, highlighting a broader shift across the sector.





For SAP, the latest executive changes indicate AI is becoming a core leadership responsibility rather than remaining confined to individual product teams.