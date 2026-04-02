No more embarrassing email IDs—Google adds Gmail address change feature

Google has begun rolling out a long-awaited feature allowing users to change their Gmail address without creating a new account, marking a significant shift in how one of the world’s most widely used email services operates.





The update, confirmed by Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a post on X, enables users to replace outdated or informal email IDs while retaining access to their existing inbox, contacts, and account history.









Until now, Gmail users were required to create an entirely new account if they wanted to change their email ID—a limitation that often forced users to retain addresses created years earlier.





Announcing the change, Pichai noted, “2004 was a good year, but your Gmail address doesn't need to be stuck in it,” underscoring the feature’s intent to modernise user identity on the platform.





The feature has reportedly been in development since late last year and is currently being rolled out in phases.





HOW THE FEATURE WORKS





Users can change their Gmail address directly from their account settings by selecting a new available address. Crucially, the update does not affect the underlying Google account, meaning all emails, files, and linked services remain intact.





Importantly, the previous email address remains associated with the account. Emails sent to either the old or new address will continue to arrive in the same inbox, and the old address cannot be claimed by another user.





This ensures continuity while allowing users to update their digital identity.





AI FEATURES EXPAND GMAIL’S CAPABILITIES





Alongside the address update feature, Google is also expanding its artificial intelligence capabilities within Gmail.





The company has introduced an “AI Inbox” powered by its Gemini model, designed to prioritise important emails and reduce clutter.





According to India Today, the feature can highlight time-sensitive messages such as bill payments under “suggested to-dos” and organise updates—such as travel bookings—into a dedicated section for easier access.





The AI-powered tools are currently available to select users, primarily in the United States.





While the feature is still being rolled out gradually, its wider availability could reshape how users manage their online identity over time.





Combined with AI-driven inbox enhancements, the move signals Google’s intent to make Gmail more adaptive, personalised, and user-centric—a direction that is likely to define the next phase of its product evolution.