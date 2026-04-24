OpenAI launches GPT-5.5 for everyday work. Here’s everything you need to know

OpenAI has launched GPT-5.5, positioning it as its most capable model for real-world work, with stronger reasoning, higher efficiency and a greater ability to complete complex tasks with minimal human guidance.





The company said the model marks a shift towards “agentic” AI, where systems not only generate responses but also plan, execute and iterate across multi-step workflows. GPT-5.5 is being rolled out across ChatGPT and Codex to paid users, with wider API access expected soon, according to OpenAI.





At its core, the upgrade is less about raw intelligence and more about usable intelligence, aimed at reducing the need for constant human prompting.





A shift from tools to task ownership





OpenAI said GPT-5.5 is designed to handle messy, multi-part instructions and carry work through to completion. Unlike earlier models, which required tightly structured prompts, the new system can plan steps, use tools, validate outputs and adapt mid-task.





Key capabilities highlighted by OpenAI include:





End-to-end task execution across tools and workflows

Stronger reasoning across ambiguous or incomplete inputs

Improved ability to debug, validate and refine outputs

More persistent task handling without early termination





The model is particularly focused on four areas: coding, knowledge work, computer use and early scientific research, the company said.





Performance gains across benchmarks





OpenAI reported measurable improvements across multiple industry benchmarks, with gains in coding accuracy, reasoning and tool use.





Benchmark snapshot: GPT-5.5 vs GPT-5.4





Capability area GPT-5.5 GPT-5.4 Terminal-Bench (coding workflows) 82.7% 75.1% Expert-SWE (internal coding tasks) 73.1% 68.5% GDPval (knowledge work tasks) 84.9% 83.0% OSWorld (computer use) 78.7% 75.0% CyberGym (cybersecurity tasks) 81.8% 79.0%



OpenAI said the model achieves these gains without increasing latency, matching GPT-5.4’s response speed while delivering higher output quality.





Another notable shift is efficiency. The company said GPT-5.5 uses fewer tokens to complete similar tasks, lowering compute costs in practical deployments.





Coding and engineering see the biggest leap





The most pronounced improvements appear in software engineering workflows.





OpenAI said GPT-5.5 performs strongly in “agentic coding”, where tasks involve planning, iteration and tool coordination rather than single-shot outputs.





On Terminal-Bench, it achieved state-of-the-art accuracy of 82.7%

On SWE-Bench Pro, it improved its ability to resolve real-world code issues in a single pass

Internal testing showed stronger performance on long-horizon engineering tasks



Early users cited improvements in contextual reasoning.





Dan Shipper, founder of Every, said the model demonstrated “serious conceptual clarity”, while Pietro Schirano, CEO of MagicPath, described it as feeling like “working with a higher intelligence”, according to OpenAI.





Expanding beyond coding into everyday work





OpenAI is positioning GPT-5.5 as a broader productivity engine rather than a specialist tool.

The model shows gains in:





Document and spreadsheet generation

Data analysis and operational research

Multi-step business workflows

Automated reporting and decision support



The company said more than 85% of its internal teams already use Codex weekly, applying the model across finance, communications and product workflows.





Examples cited include:





Analysing six months of internal data to build decision frameworks

Processing over 24,000 financial documents, cutting task time by two weeks

Automating weekly reporting, saving up to 10 hours per employee



Scientific and research applications gain traction





OpenAI also highlighted improvements in research workflows, where tasks require iterative reasoning rather than single outputs.





The model showed gains on benchmarks such as GeneBench and BixBench, which test multi-step scientific analysis.





Early testers used GPT-5.5 as a research collaborator, helping to:





Analyse large biological datasets

Propose hypotheses and validate findings

Build research tools and simulations



In one example cited by OpenAI, a researcher used the model to generate a detailed gene-expression analysis that would typically take months.





Efficiency and infrastructure improvements





A key technical focus for GPT-5.5 is efficiency at scale.





OpenAI said the model was co-designed with new infrastructure systems, improving how workloads are distributed across compute resources. Internal optimisations increased token generation speeds by over 20%, the company said.





The result is a model that delivers higher performance without proportional increases in cost or latency, a persistent challenge in large AI systems.





Stronger safeguards and risk controls





OpenAI said GPT-5.5 is released with its “strongest set of safeguards to date”, following expanded testing across cybersecurity and biological risk domains.





The model was evaluated using internal and external red teams and tested on advanced misuse scenarios. The company classified its cybersecurity capabilities as “high” under its preparedness framework, but below critical risk thresholds.





New controls include:





Tighter restrictions on sensitive use cases

Monitoring for repeated misuse

Expanded verification for advanced access





Availability and pricing





GPT-5.5 is currently available to Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise users within ChatGPT and Codex, according to OpenAI.





Key rollout details include:





GPT-5.5 Pro for higher accuracy and complex tasks

Fast mode with higher speed at increased cost

API release planned with tiered pricing





The company said pricing is higher than GPT-5.4 but offset by improved efficiency and lower token usage.





What it means for work and AI adoption





GPT-5.5 reflects a broader shift in the AI industry from tools that assist to systems that act.





The model’s ability to plan, execute and complete tasks signals a move towards more autonomous digital workflows, particularly in software development, research and enterprise operations.





For businesses, the implications are immediate:





Reduced need for manual task orchestration

Faster execution of complex workflows

Greater reliance on AI for decision support



For employees, the shift raises questions about role redesign, productivity expectations, and skill requirements as AI systems take on a larger share of knowledge work.





The road ahead





OpenAI’s release of GPT-5.5 underscores a clear direction for the industry: AI systems that do not just respond, but deliver outcomes.





While early gains are strongest in coding and technical domains, the company is betting that similar gains will extend across business, research and everyday work.





The next phase will test whether enterprises can integrate these capabilities at scale and whether workers can adapt to a model where AI is no longer just a tool, but an active participant in getting work done.