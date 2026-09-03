Wipro deploys real-time productivity monitoring tool for employees

Wipro has begun expanding the deployment of a productivity monitoring platform across its workforce in India, becoming the latest major IT services company to intensify oversight of employee utilisation amid mounting pressure to improve operational efficiency.





According to reporting by Mint, the company is rolling out a software tool called TimeScope on company-issued laptops and desktops. The platform provides employees and managers with dashboards displaying digital activity, login duration and time spent on work-related applications.





The rollout comes at a time when India's technology services industry is increasingly focused on productivity metrics, automation and demonstrating returns from investments in artificial intelligence.





Tool expansion moves beyond pilot phase





As reported by Mint, Wipro initially deployed TimeScope to around 5,000 employees in May and has since started extending the system across a broader section of its workforce.





The software is reportedly being introduced across:





Fixed-price project teams

Billable delivery roles

Support functions

Employees not currently assigned to projects





The expansion signals a wider push to measure workforce utilisation more closely as technology firms face pressure from clients to deliver greater efficiency and outcomes.





What TimeScope monitors





According to an internal employee communication reviewed by Mint, TimeScope tracks login duration and periods of inactivity on company-issued devices.





The system's "active time" metric reportedly includes usage of workplace applications such as:





Microsoft Word

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Outlook

Google Chrome





Employees can view their own activity records, while managers have access to dashboards showing utilisation data for their teams.





Wipro has stated internally that the platform does not monitor personal activities, keystrokes or screen content. The company has also clarified, according to the report, that timesheets remain the final source for effort reporting and project accounting.





Attendance records linked to leave management





One of the more closely watched aspects of the rollout concerns attendance tracking.





According to Wipro's internal FAQ, reviewed by Mint, leave deductions may be initiated if no evidence of work attendance is recorded on a scheduled working day.





The company reportedly considers multiple indicators before such action is taken, including:





Device login activity

Approved leave records

Office access swipe data

Client-site visit records





Employees can reportedly challenge any leave deduction they believe has been incorrectly recorded.





Industry shifts towards productivity measurement





The deployment follows reports of similar initiatives across India's IT services sector.





According to industry reports cited by Mint, TCS had previously been linked to systems capable of displaying application usage and time spent on work platforms. However, Tata Consultancy Services denied monitoring individual employee activity and maintained that its systems were designed to track network performance.





The report also noted similar developments at Cognizant, reflecting a broader industry trend towards measuring utilisation more closely.





Technology firms are increasingly balancing workforce management with demands from clients seeking greater visibility into project delivery and productivity outcomes.





Margin pressure and AI push drive focus





The productivity push comes against a challenging backdrop for the IT services sector.





According to publicly reported financial results cited by Mint, Wipro's operating margin stood at 16% in the April-June quarter, down 130 basis points year-on-year. The company has also experienced revenue declines over the past three years.





Across the industry, companies are investing heavily in artificial intelligence, automation and outcome-based delivery models. These shifts are placing greater emphasis on workforce productivity and resource utilisation rather than traditional headcount growth.





As IT firms adapt to changing client expectations and evolving technology investments, digital productivity tracking tools are likely to become a more visible feature of workplace management across the sector.