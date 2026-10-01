Yellow.ai launches Nexus EDGE to automate employee IT, HR and operations support

Yellow.ai has launched Nexus EDGE, a new agentic AI desktop application designed to automate employee support across IT, human resources and operations functions. The launch marks the company's latest push into enterprise automation, extending its existing Nexus platform from customer-facing interactions to internal workplace support.





According to reporting by Analytics India Magazine and information shared by the company, Nexus EDGE is designed to identify, diagnose and resolve common workplace issues directly on employees' computers by combining enterprise knowledge, business systems and local device intelligence.





The launch comes as enterprises increasingly explore agentic AI systems capable of not only answering queries but also taking actions across workplace applications and workflows.





Moving beyond employee helpdesks





Yellow.ai said Nexus EDGE has been developed to address routine workplace challenges such as VPN connectivity failures, software installation problems and difficulties accessing enterprise applications.





Commenting on the launch, Raghu Ravinutala, Co-founder and CEO of Yellow.ai, said in a company statement that employee support tools have traditionally focused on answering questions, while employees are primarily looking to resolve issues and continue their work with minimal disruption.





The new application extends the company's Nexus Universal Agentic Interface directly to employee desktops, enabling AI agents to interact with enterprise systems and local devices simultaneously.





How the platform works





According to Yellow.ai, Nexus EDGE combines two core components:





Nexus Agent , a cloud-based reasoning engine

, a cloud-based reasoning engine A local desktop agent installed on employees' computers





The cloud-based agent uses company knowledge repositories, standard operating procedures and backend enterprise applications to identify potential solutions.





The desktop agent analyses the user's screen and application environment before executing approved actions locally on the device.





Yellow.ai said this architecture enables the system to move beyond conversational support and directly perform tasks required to resolve workplace issues.





Integration across enterprise ecosystems





According to the company's product documentation, Nexus EDGE supports 114 enterprise tools across 18 categories.





Supported platforms include:





ServiceNow

Jira

Okta

Slack

Microsoft 365

IT service management platforms

Identity and access management systems

Workplace productivity applications





The broad integration framework is intended to allow enterprises to connect support workflows across multiple business systems without requiring employees to navigate separate applications.





Focus on governance and employee control





Yellow.ai said employees must approve actions before the system executes them.





The company stated that Nexus EDGE operates within the permissions already assigned to the signed-in user and maintains an audit trail of actions taken across IT, HR and operational processes.





Yellow.ai also said the platform's architecture is designed to keep sensitive information on employees' devices, a feature aimed at addressing enterprise data security requirements.





Productivity gains remain to be validated





The company expects Nexus EDGE to reduce support ticket volumes and return several productive hours to employees each year.





However, Yellow.ai has not disclosed independently verified performance metrics or quantified reductions in support tickets linked to the platform.





Rashid Khan, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Yellow.ai, said in a statement that the company's Nexus platform transformed customer conversations and that Nexus EDGE aims to bring similar automation capabilities to internal enterprise operations.





Expanding agentic AI ambitions





Yellow.ai said its enterprise AI platform serves more than 650 customers across the United States, Middle East, India, Asia-Pacific and South America.





The launch expands the company's presence in the growing market for agentic AI applications, where vendors are increasingly developing systems capable of analysing context, making decisions and executing tasks across enterprise environments.





As organisations continue exploring automation opportunities across employee experience functions, platforms such as Nexus EDGE are likely to become an area of focus for enterprises seeking to simplify support operations while improving workforce productivity.