After years under Tim Cook, Apple names John Ternus as next CEO in planned transition

Apple has named John Ternus as its next chief executive officer, marking a significant leadership transition after more than a decade under Tim Cook. The company said Ternus will assume the role on 1 September 2026, while Cook will become executive chairman of the board.





The move follows what Apple described in its official announcement as a long-term and unanimously approved succession plan. Cook will remain CEO through the summer to ensure a smooth handover.





Planned transition signals continuity at the top





Apple said Cook will continue to support the company in his new role, including engaging with policymakers globally. The transition reflects a structured approach to leadership continuity rather than a reactive change.





In a statement, Cook described leading Apple as “the greatest privilege” of his life and expressed strong confidence in Ternus. He said Ternus combines engineering depth with leadership integrity and is “without question the right person” to lead the company into its next phase.





Ternus, who has spent nearly his entire career at Apple, said he was “profoundly grateful” for the opportunity and acknowledged the influence of both Cook and Steve Jobs on his journey.





Board reshuffle accompanies CEO change





As part of the transition, Arthur Levinson will move from non executive chairman to lead independent director. Ternus will also join Apple’s board effective the same date.





Levinson credited Cook with transforming Apple into what he called the “world’s best company”, highlighting his role in driving product innovation and embedding values such as privacy and sustainability into the business.





Cook era defined by scale and expansion





Cook, who joined Apple in 1998 and became CEO in 2011, has overseen a period of significant growth. According to the company’s announcement, Apple’s market capitalisation increased from around $350 billion to $4 trillion during his tenure, while annual revenue rose from $108 billion in 2011 to over $416 billion in 2025.





The company expanded its global footprint to more than 200 countries and territories, grew its workforce by over 100,000 employees, and increased its active device base to more than 2.5 billion.





Apple also scaled new product categories such as Apple Watch, AirPods and Apple Vision Pro, while building a services business that now exceeds $100 billion annually.





Ternus brings deep hardware and product experience





Ternus joined Apple’s product design team in 2001 and rose to become senior vice president of Hardware Engineering in 2021. He has led engineering efforts across key product lines, including iPhone, Mac, iPad and wearables.





The company credited him with advancing hardware performance, durability and sustainability, including innovations in materials and manufacturing that have reduced Apple’s carbon footprint.

His leadership has also been central to recent product launches and the continued evolution of Apple’s silicon strategy.





Focus turns to execution in next phase





The transition positions Apple to maintain strategic continuity while elevating a leader with deep product expertise. Cook’s continued presence as executive chairman signals stability, particularly as the company navigates regulatory engagement and global expansion.





Looking ahead, the challenge for Ternus will be to sustain Apple’s innovation momentum while managing scale, complexity and shifting technology cycles. The company’s emphasis on a planned transition suggests a deliberate attempt to balance legacy with renewal at the top.