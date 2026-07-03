Amazon elevates Shaitan Singh Bishnoi to Senior HR Business Partner

Amazon has elevated Shaitan Singh Bishnoi to the position of Senior Human Resources Business Partner (L6), marking a new milestone in his HR leadership career. The promotion recognises his contributions to strategic people initiatives, workforce planning and HR transformation since joining the technology company in 2024.





According to the company's announcement, Bishnoi has played a key role in strengthening employee experience, talent management and organisational development while partnering with business leaders across Amazon India.





Expanded mandate in senior HR role





In his new position, Bishnoi will continue working with senior business leaders to shape people strategy and strengthen organisational capability. His responsibilities will include:





Driving workforce planning aligned with business priorities.

aligned with business priorities. Strengthening talent pipelines and succession planning.

and succession planning. Supporting leadership development initiatives.

initiatives. Improving organisational effectiveness through strategic HR programmes.

through strategic HR programmes. Advancing Amazon's people strategy while supporting its customer-focused culture.





The appointment builds on the work he has undertaken since joining Amazon as HR Business Partner, People Experience Technology.





Leading strategic HR initiatives





Since joining Amazon in 2024, Bishnoi has led several HR initiatives supporting business operations and leadership teams. According to the company, his work has included:





Delivering employee engagement programmes using HR data and insights.

Managing annual performance management and talent review cycles.

Leading high potential employee identification and succession planning.

Supporting workforce planning through HR analytics.

Handling complex employee relations matters.

Contributing to organisational change and leadership capability programmes.





These initiatives have focused on aligning people strategy with long term business objectives while strengthening employee engagement.





More than a decade in human resources





Bishnoi brings over 10 years of experience across HR business partnering and organisational development.





Before joining Amazon, he served as HR Business Partner at Adani Group, where he supported multiple corporate functions including Corporate Communications, Branding, Media, Sports, ESG, Information Technology, Agriculture and Business Development. According to the company profile, he led HR strategy for a workforce of around 1,000 employees, overseeing talent acquisition, performance management, succession planning, workforce planning and leadership hiring.





Earlier in his career, he worked at Jio as Deputy Manager, Human Resources, partnering with business leaders supporting more than 1,500 employees across India. His responsibilities included employee engagement, learning and development, HR operations, retention and grievance management.





He began his corporate career at HCL Technologies, progressing from Senior Management Trainee, Human Resources to Associate Manager, Human Resources. During his tenure, he gained experience in campus hiring, compensation, HR analytics, leadership development, performance management and HR business partnering.





Academic foundation and leadership focus





Bishnoi holds an MBA in Human Resources from SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS).





His career has centred on aligning HR strategy with business priorities while building high performance workplace cultures through talent development, employee engagement and organisational planning.





The promotion reflects Amazon's continued focus on strengthening strategic HR leadership as organisations place greater emphasis on workforce planning, leadership development and employee experience to support long term business growth.