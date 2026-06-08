Amazon names Preeti Tiwari HR Leader for EU Prime and Marketing

Amazon has appointed Preeti Tiwari as HR Leader for EU Prime & Marketing, expanding the responsibilities of a human resources executive who has spent nearly a decade with the technology and e-commerce giant.





In her new role, Tiwari will lead the people strategy for Amazon's Prime and Marketing organisations across Europe. Her responsibilities include talent development, organisational effectiveness, leadership capability building and workforce initiatives aimed at supporting business growth across the region.





The appointment marks another leadership milestone for Tiwari, whose career spans more than two decades across human resources, talent management, compensation, organisational development and global people operations.





Expanded mandate across a key European business





According to information shared about the appointment, Tiwari will work closely with business leaders across Amazon's European Prime and Marketing operations to support workforce planning and organisational priorities.





Her new remit includes:





Talent development and succession planning

Organisational effectiveness initiatives

Leadership capability enhancement

Employee engagement and people strategy

Support for business growth objectives across Europe





The move reflects Amazon's continued focus on strengthening leadership capabilities within critical customer-facing and growth-oriented business units.





Nearly a decade of leadership at Amazon





Tiwari joined Amazon almost ten years ago and has held a series of increasingly senior HR leadership positions across different geographies and business functions.





Before taking on her latest role, she served as Principal HR, partnering with senior leadership teams on strategic workforce priorities and organisational development initiatives.





Earlier, she worked as Benefits Operations Leader for EMEA, Latin America and Canada, overseeing employee benefits operations, governance, compliance, implementation and employee experience programmes across multiple international markets.





During that period, she focused on:





Operational excellence programmes

Employee-centric benefits solutions

Governance and compliance frameworks

Scalable people processes across regions

Continuous improvement initiatives





Experience spans customer operations and inclusion initiatives





Earlier in her Amazon career, Tiwari served as Senior Manager HR and HR Manager, supporting large customer service operations in India.





Her responsibilities included talent management, workforce planning, leadership coaching, employee engagement and organisational design. She also contributed to Amazon's Inclusion and Diversity agenda while supporting large employee populations across multiple locations.





The experience provided exposure to large-scale workforce management and people operations within one of the world's largest customer service networks.





Global HR career across multiple industries





Prior to joining Amazon, Tiwari spent more than six years with Schlumberger, where she held several HR leadership positions, including assignments across Vietnam and Myanmar.





Her responsibilities covered workforce planning, employee relations, organisational design, compliance, talent development, HR transformation and change management across international business environments.





Earlier roles in her career included positions at:





Amdocs , where she worked as Senior Compensation Analyst supporting compensation and benefits programmes across India, Asia-Pacific and China

, where she worked as Senior Compensation Analyst supporting compensation and benefits programmes across India, Asia-Pacific and China Eureka Forbes

JSW Steel





These experiences helped build expertise across compensation strategy, talent management, employee engagement, HR operations and learning and development.





Broad expertise supports international leadership role





With more than twenty years of professional experience across technology, e-commerce, telecommunications, manufacturing and energy sectors, Tiwari brings a combination of strategic HR leadership and operational execution to her new position.





Her career has covered multiple aspects of human capital management, including:





Leadership development

Organisational transformation

Talent strategy

Workforce planning

Compensation and benefits

Diversity and inclusion

Employee experience

HR operations





The breadth of that experience is expected to support Amazon's efforts as it continues to evolve its Prime and Marketing businesses across Europe.





Focus remains on people and growth





Amazon continues to expand and develop products and services across e-commerce, cloud computing, digital content, devices and subscription businesses. Prime remains one of the company's most important customer-facing offerings, while marketing functions play a key role in supporting customer acquisition and engagement.





As Amazon continues to invest in its European operations, leadership appointments such as Tiwari's highlight the growing importance of workforce strategy, leadership capability and organisational effectiveness in supporting long-term business growth.





Her elevation also underscores the company's preference for developing internal leadership talent with deep institutional knowledge and international experience.