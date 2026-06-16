Amazon's Amit Nanda takes charge as bigbasket CEO

bigbasket has appointed Amit Nanda as its new Chief Executive Officer, bringing in an e-commerce veteran with more than two decades of experience across digital commerce, consumer goods and financial services.





The leadership transition marks a significant moment for the Tata-backed company as it seeks to strengthen its position in India's increasingly competitive quick commerce market while expanding its consumer offerings across categories.





Nanda joins bigbasket from Amazon India, where he most recently served as Director, Selling Partner Services, overseeing one of the company's largest businesses and managing India's third-party marketplace ecosystem.





The appointment also signals a planned evolution in leadership at one of India's largest online grocery and quick commerce platforms, with co-founder Hari Menon moving into a mentorship and board-level role while remaining closely involved in the business.





Veteran e-commerce executive steps into top role





Nanda brings extensive experience from the technology, retail and consumer sectors.





During his 11-year tenure at Amazon, he held leadership positions across marketplace operations, product development, technology and private brands. Prior to leading Selling Partner Services, he played a key role in building and scaling Amazon India's owned brands portfolio.





Before joining Amazon, Nanda held leadership roles at Hindustan Unilever and Citibank, giving him experience across consumer business, brand management and financial services.





According to bigbasket, Nanda will lead the company's next stage of growth with a focus on:





Strengthening its position in quick commerce

Accelerating innovation across business verticals

Expanding consumer convenience and value offerings

Building on the company's customer-centric operating model





Commenting on the appointment, Nanda said he was looking forward to building on the trust bigbasket has established with millions of consumers and leveraging the strength of the Tata Group ecosystem.





Leadership transition at a critical stage





The appointment comes as India's quick commerce sector continues to witness intense competition, rapid expansion and growing consumer adoption.





Welcoming Nanda, Hari Menon, Co-founder and outgoing CEO of bigbasket, described the incoming chief executive as a leader with a strong track record of building and scaling consumer businesses.





Menon said he would continue supporting the organisation as a mentor and board member while remaining committed to the company's long-term growth.





The transition creates a leadership structure that combines founder oversight with external executive experience at a time when quick commerce companies are balancing growth ambitions with operational scale and profitability considerations.





Tata Digital reinforces growth ambitions





The appointment also highlights bigbasket's strategic importance within the wider Tata Digital ecosystem.





Sajith Sivanandan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Digital and Chairman of bigbasket, said Nanda's experience in technology, marketplace strategy and digital commerce made him well suited to lead the company's next chapter.





According to Tata Digital, bigbasket remains a key consumer platform within its broader digital ambitions and will continue focusing on expanding reach, strengthening market position and accelerating growth.





The company confirmed that both Hari Menon and co-founder Vipul Parekh will continue mentoring the leadership team while remaining on the board.





Scale remains central to bigbasket's strategy





The leadership change comes as bigbasket continues to operate at significant scale across India's digital retail landscape.





According to company information:





bigbasket serves more than 25 million customers

The platform offers over 30,000 products

Operations span 60-plus cities

The company runs a network of more than 900 dark stores

Services extend across grocery, fresh produce, medicines, electronics, beauty, fashion and other categories





The company has expanded beyond its original online grocery model and now competes across multiple segments of the rapidly evolving convenience and quick delivery market.





Focus shifts to the next phase of growth





Nanda's appointment comes at a time when India's quick commerce industry is entering a new phase characterised by operational scale, category expansion and increasing consumer expectations around speed and convenience.





With deep experience in marketplace operations, technology and consumer businesses, the new CEO inherits a platform that has already established a national presence and significant customer base.





The challenge ahead will be sustaining growth, driving innovation and strengthening competitive positioning as India's digital commerce landscape continues to evolve. Under its new leadership, bigbasket is positioning itself to build on its scale while pursuing the next stage of its growth journey.