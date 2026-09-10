Amit Mehta appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer at Sony Pictures Networks India

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has appointed Amit Mehta as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective October 1, 2026.

Mehta to lead the company’s People & Organisation function as well as Administration & Facilities. He will succeed Manu Wadhwa and join SPNI’s Senior Management Team.

In his new role, Mehta will partner with the CEO and Senior Management Team on talent and succession, leadership development, culture, employee experience and organisational effectiveness.

He will also focus on building the organisational capabilities needed to support SPNI’s next phase of growth.

16 years of experience

Mehta brings more than 16 years of experience working with CEOs and business leaders across growth, transformation and organisational effectiveness.

He joins SPNI from upGrad, where he served as Chief Human Resources Officer and led the people's agenda for the high-growth, founder-led organisation. His remit included leadership effectiveness, organisational capability and transformation.

Before upGrad, Mehta spent more than 14 years at Hindustan Unilever Limited, where he most recently served as HR Head – Home Care & Leadership Development, South Asia.

During his tenure, he held leadership roles across talent and leadership development, employer brand, organisation design and business HR for Sales, Marketing and Digital Commerce.

Mehta is an alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur, where he completed a Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resources. He also holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Information Technology from VJTI Mumbai.

Leadership transition

Gaurav Banerjee, Managing Director & CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India said, “I am delighted to welcome Amit to SPNI. His experience across both a large, established organisation and a high-growth, founder-led company will be valuable as SPNI moves into its next phase.”

He added, “Strengthening our leadership capabilities, culture and employee experience will be central to our growth, and I look forward to working with Amit as we continue to build an agile and future-ready organisation.”

Banerjee also thanked Manu Wadhwa for her contribution as CHRO. Wadhwa will continue her association with SPNI as Strategy Advisor.

“I would also like to thank Manu for the leadership she has provided to our people's agenda as CHRO. I look forward to her continued contribution to SPNI as Strategy Advisor,” Washwa said.



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