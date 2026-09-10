Dr Amit Khanna appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer at Jindal India

Jindal India has appointed Dr Amit Khanna as Chief Human Resources Officer, Steel Business, bringing nearly 14 years of HR and organisational transformation experience.

In his new role, Khanna will work across Jindal India’s steel and aluminium businesses, focusing on people capability, workforce productivity, transformation and business growth.

His appointment comes as the company looks to strengthen its manufacturing and people capabilities across its operations.

14 years at BIAL

Khanna most recently served as Assistant Vice President, HR, at BIAL, where he led and supported initiatives spanning workforce planning, organisation design, leadership development, succession planning, culture transformation and HR technology.

He developed a structured leadership programme and talent review process to identify high-potential leaders and strengthen succession pipelines. He also led the implementation of cloud-based HCM systems covering more than 20 HR modules.

Khanna supported workforce readiness for major infrastructure projects at BIAL, including Terminal 2 and the airport’s second runway.

Focus on efficiency

During the pandemic, Khanna was also involved in BIAL’s organisation efficiency programme, which focused on operational effectiveness and cost prudence while safeguarding employee interests.

His earlier experience includes HR and organisational transformation roles linked to NTPC and Bharti Airtel.

Academic focus

Khanna recently completed his Doctorate in Management from Dayalbagh Educational Institute. His research focused on sustainable management, organisational capability and the role of strategic HR practices in innovation and long-term business performance.

At Jindal India, his experience across talent, workforce planning, HR transformation and business partnering is expected to support the company’s people agenda as it builds capabilities across its steel and aluminium operations.



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