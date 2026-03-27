AM/NS India names Amit Harlalka as CEO as Dilip Oommen steps down

AM/NS India has announced a leadership transition, appointing Amit Harlalka as its new chief executive officer, effective July 1, as incumbent CEO Dilip Oommen steps down after a 22-year tenure with the company.





Oommen, 68, who led the company through its transition from Essar Steel to ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, will retire on June 30. He will, however, remain associated with the organisation as a board member of AM/NS India and take on the role of vice-chairman at ArcelorMittal India Private Limited.





A PLANNED LEADERSHIP TRANSITION





The move signals a structured succession plan, with Harlalka—currently chief financial officer—stepping into the top role after several years within the organisation.





Harlalka joined AM/NS India in 2019 as deputy director, finance, and was appointed CFO in January 2023. Before that, he held multiple roles within ArcelorMittal across geographies, including Mexico, Zenica and Luxembourg, building experience across finance, operations and project control.





He began his career at Hindustan Unilever and is a chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, with an MBA in finance from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. He has also been named a member of the ArcelorMittal Group Management Committee.





OOMMEN’S LEGACY AND CONTINUITY





Oommen’s tenure is closely tied to a period of transition and consolidation for the company.

Aditya Mittal, chairman of AM/NS India and chief executive of ArcelorMittal, acknowledged Oommen’s role in stabilising the business during a critical phase.





“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dilip for being a great first CEO for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India… he brought stability at a time of change, and played a critical role in helping establish trust as we built the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel brand in India,” he said.





Mittal added that Oommen’s continued presence as a board member and vice-chairman would ensure continuity in leadership and strategic direction.





Oommen, in his remarks, described his tenure as a period of significant achievement, crediting the broader leadership team.





“It has been an honour to serve as ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India’s first CEO… I have been supported by an excellent team including Amit, who is a strong leader with all the right credentials,” he said.





INTERNAL SUCCESSION GAINS MOMENTUM





The appointment of Harlalka reflects a growing trend of internal succession within large industrial organisations, where leadership continuity and operational familiarity are prioritised.





Mittal described Harlalka as a “trusted and long-serving senior executive” who has been closely involved in the company’s growth plans, spanning both core steel operations and emerging areas such as renewables.





“He has strong knowledge of the operations and has been intimately involved in the growth plans… I am confident AM/NS India will have a very bright future,” he said.





Harlalka, in his first remarks following the announcement, emphasised execution and safety as immediate priorities.





“It is a privilege to be trusted to be the next CEO… I will be focusing on ensuring we can meet all this potential, starting with our aspiration to be accident free,” he said.





POSITIONING FOR THE NEXT PHASE





The leadership change comes at a time when AM/NS India is expanding capacity and investing in future-facing initiatives, including renewable energy integration.





As People Matters has reported in its broader coverage of leadership transitions across Indian industry, companies are increasingly opting for leaders with cross-functional and global exposure to steer the next phase of growth.





Harlalka’s background—spanning finance, international operations and strategic planning—positions him within this emerging profile of leaders.





WHAT COMES NEXT





The transition marks both continuity and change.





While Oommen’s continued association provides strategic stability, Harlalka’s appointment signals a shift towards execution-focused leadership as the company scales operations and navigates a more complex industrial landscape.





The immediate test will lie in how effectively the new leadership converts expansion plans into performance—while maintaining operational discipline and safety standards.