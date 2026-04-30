Aprecomm appoints Sapna Gopinath Kizhekkeveettil as global HR head

Aprecomm has appointed Sapna Gopinath Kizhekkeveettil as its Global Chief Human Resources Officer, signalling a renewed focus on building organisational capability as the company scales its AI-led business.





In her new role, she will lead the company’s global people strategy, talent transformation and organisational development agenda, aligning workforce priorities with the next phase of growth.





A leadership move aligned to scale





The appointment comes at a time when Aprecomm is expanding its global footprint and deepening its technology capabilities. The company, which develops AI-driven platforms for broadband service providers, is positioning talent strategy as a central lever for growth.





Key focus areas for the new CHRO role include:

Driving global people strategy across markets

Leading talent transformation initiatives

Strengthening organisational development frameworks

Aligning workforce planning with AI-led innovation

The mandate reflects a broader shift in technology companies, where HR leadership is increasingly tied to business outcomes rather than administrative functions.





A career built across industries and geographies





Sapna Gopinath Kizhekkeveettil brings over two decades of experience in human resources leadership across sectors and global markets.





Most recently, she served as Global CHRO at Nexusnow.ai, where she led HR initiatives spanning India, the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific, according to company information.





Her earlier roles include:

Head HR at ALTEN India, where she spent nearly five years building performance systems, strengthening HR operations and driving employee experience programmes

Leadership positions at Prime Focus Technologies, Max New York Life Insurance and Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited, focusing on talent acquisition, compliance and employee engagement

International exposure at Triangle Communications, where she worked on talent acquisition and engagement initiatives

Her experience spans HR strategy, operations, talent management and organisational transformation, with a consistent focus on aligning people practices to business growth.





Building capability for an AI-driven business





At Aprecomm, the focus is expected to shift towards creating a workforce that can support rapid technological change.





The company operates in a space where AI is embedded into core product offerings. Its platform enables service providers to build self-healing broadband networks, using data-driven insights to optimise performance and resolve issues proactively.





With operations covering over 7 million home and business locations and partnerships with more than 45 service providers globally, scaling talent capabilities has become critical.





Sapna Gopinath Kizhekkeveettil is expected to focus on:

Building a future-ready workforce

Strengthening organisational culture

Embedding talent strategies into the company’s AI roadmap

The evolving role of HR leadership





The appointment underscores how HR roles in technology firms are expanding in scope. As companies move towards AI-driven models, the challenge is no longer limited to hiring at scale. It is about building adaptable, skilled and globally aligned teams.





In this context, CHROs are increasingly expected to operate at the intersection of business strategy, capability building and organisational design.





Aprecomm’s decision to bring in a global HR leader with cross-market experience reflects that shift.





As Aprecomm continues to grow its AI-driven platform business, the emphasis on workforce strategy is likely to intensify. The success of such models depends not only on technology adoption but also on how effectively organisations build and deploy talent at scale.





The appointment of Sapna Gopinath Kizhekkeveettil signals a clear intent. The next phase of growth will be shaped as much by people capability as by product innovation.