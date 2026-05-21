Aravind Suseelan Nair steps into larger HR leadership position at Gartner

Aravind Suseelan Nair has assumed a broader leadership role at Gartner as Senior Director and Team Manager, HR Practice, BTI, strengthening the research and advisory firm’s leadership bench in human resources and organisational transformation.





In his new position, Nair will continue contributing to Gartner’s HR and business transformation practice while also leading teams focused on delivering strategic guidance to organisations globally.





The move comes nearly two years after Nair joined Gartner, where he previously served as Senior Director and Research Leader within the HR Practice and Business Transformation Insights division.





During that tenure, he worked on leadership development, organisational transformation and HR-focused research initiatives.





Expanded responsibilities at Gartner





Nair’s latest role reflects Gartner’s continued focus on helping enterprises navigate workforce transformation, leadership challenges and organisational change at a time when companies globally are reassessing talent strategies and operational structures.





Key aspects of his expanded role include:





• Leading teams within Gartner’s HR Practice and BTI division

• Contributing to business transformation and HR advisory insights

• Supporting organisations with strategic workforce guidance

• Driving leadership and organisational effectiveness initiatives

• Expanding Gartner’s research-led HR advisory capabilities





Gartner operates across approximately 90 countries and territories and serves more than 13,000 client enterprises globally through its research, advisory and consulting business.

The company has increasingly focused on areas such as workforce transformation, leadership development and the future of work as enterprises adapt to changing business conditions and technological disruption.





Leadership experience across sectors





Before joining Gartner, Nair served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Milkbasket, where he led HR operations for more than 800 on-roll employees and over 8,000 off-roll workers.





According to details shared about his previous experience, he played a significant role in supporting the company’s rapid business growth and expansion during his tenure.





Key milestones from his time at Milkbasket include:





• Supporting a fourfold increase in business revenue

• Helping expand operations from five cities to 30 cities within 18 months

• Building and leading a 50-member HR organisation

• Managing workforce and talent strategy during rapid scale-up





Prior to Milkbasket, Nair worked as Assistant Vice President, HR at CarDekho, where he handled HR business partnering responsibilities across the used car, financial services and insurance verticals.





He also held leadership roles at PwC India, contributing to organisational transformation programmes and post-merger culture integration projects.





Career built across major consumer and technology firms





Nair’s broader career spans several large multinational and Indian companies across consumer goods, consulting and technology sectors.





He spent nearly six years at PepsiCo, where he worked on leadership development, talent acquisition and capability-building initiatives.





Earlier roles at Marico Ltd., ITC Limited and IBM helped build his expertise across:





• HR transformation

• Leadership development

• Talent strategy

• Organisational effectiveness

• Workforce capability building





At firms such as Gartner, HR advisory functions have become strategically important as enterprises seek guidance on adapting organisations to evolving business models, automation and changing employee expectations.





Nair’s expanded role signals Gartner’s continued investment in strengthening its HR and transformation advisory leadership as businesses globally navigate a more complex operating environment shaped by technology shifts and workforce change.